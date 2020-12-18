The council said it has confirmed cases among nuns living in the facility, but has not released the number of infections. Related.

The station said the sisters were following CDC guidelines, which included wearing a mask, social exclusion and regular hand washing.

“We are extra careful in getting their food in the rooms, they can’t do either,” Cyano told the subsidiary. “Further testing, the virus is tested twice a week.”

Among the nuns who lost their viruses was Sister Rose Fees, “noted for her ability to teach, especially her focus on grammar and writing, her faith, keen knowledge and love for cats,” wrote Milwaukee’s Notre Dame School Facebook post.

Another, Sister Lilia Longrek, has been “heavily involved in racial and social justice efforts” for the past 60 years, according to subsidiaries including the Milwaukee Fair Homes Parade and Integrated Bus.