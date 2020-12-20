Dutch ban flights to the UK for fear of a new corona virus variant

The Hawk (AP) – The Netherlands has banned flights from the UK for at least a year in an effort to ensure that a new strain of the corona virus, which is spreading across southern England, does not reach its shores.

The ban went into effect on Sunday morning, and the government said it was responding to tough measures imposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday in and around London. The Netherlands said it was “evaluating the possibility of importing the virus from the United Kingdom with other EU countries”.

Johnson said the new variant of the virus, which can spread 70% more than existing strains, could cause new infections to spread faster in London and the south of the UK.

“There is no evidence that this is a very dangerous or serious disease,” he said, adding that vaccines would not be effective.

The Dutch government is already strongly advising its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

There was no immediate word on what the Dutch government wanted to do with the boats plying between England and the Netherlands.

The UK has warned the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of COVID-19, which accounts for 60% of capital cases.

Viruses evolve involuntarily, and scientists have discovered thousands of different mutations in the virus samples that cause COVID-19. But many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe the symptoms are.

The UK has seen more than 67,000 deaths from the epidemic, the second confirmed in Europe after Italy. The Netherlands has recorded more than 10,500 deaths related to the virus.

