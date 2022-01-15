Drip Season 4 – Will It Ever Going to Happen? Complete Information Is Here!

For the past three months, Gunna has been on the road nonstop in promotion of his upcoming fourth studio album, Drip Season 4. In August, he started marketing it with the song 9 Times Out of 10, which he co-wrote with producer Taurus.

After a month, he released Too Easy with Future and Roddy Rich, which the producer altered. Listeners were left wondering whether and when the CD with both songs will be released. On the first day of the new year, he finally responded.

Gunna has published a video of what looks to be a music video for Pushin P, a new tune featuring Young Thug and Future. Gunna’s first album since the end of the year will be Drip Season 4. It’s also the first new episode Gunna has released since Drip Season 3 in 2018.

When Will Drip Season 4, Gunna’s Fourth Studio Album, Be Released?

On January 7, 2022, Gunna’s last Drip Season 4 part was posted on Spotify. He shared the news on Instagram in a 46-second video on New Year’s Day. With the phrase “DS4 1-7-22 #HNY!! ” And a swarm of emoticons, the commercial featured video of Gunna out and about with her pals.

Future and Young Thug collaborated on a song for the collection. The cover art for Gunna’s second album, designed by American architect Daniel Arsham, was released three days later. The artwork depicts a bust of Gunna’s face with a chain and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Previous Works by Gunna

Gunna worked with Young Thug, Lil Duke, and Nechie during Drip Season. Drip Season 2 featured Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Offset, all of whom contributed bars to the tune.

As a result of these albums and his debut EP, Drip or Drown, he established himself as a big figure in hip-hop. Season 3 of Drip was his most anticipated project when it was published in 2018. Lil Durk, Nav, and Metro Boomin all made appearances on the fourteen-track EP.

The album’s deluxe version, which was eventually published, had three more tracks. The tunes featured Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Turbo and Richie Souf teamed up with the production team for the deluxe singles.

With Drip Harder, Drip or Drown 2, WUNNA, and many performances on YSL’s collaborative album Slime Language 2, Gunna continued to command the scene. In 2021, he intended to put out a lot of music and collaborate with other YSL and hip-hop musicians.

Achievements of Gunna

Since then, Gunna has continued to dominate the industry with his joint album with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, Drip or Drown 2, WUNNA, as well as several appearances on YSL's collective album Slime Language 2.

His followers only have one question: when will Drip Season 4 be released? With many tracks planned to be released this year, as well as collaborations with other YSL and hip-hop artists, his fans only have one question:

When will Drip Season 4 be released? Now they’ve all figured out what to do. On March 6, 2020, he released Skybox, the lead song off Wunna, his second studio album. To go along with it, there was a music video.

On May 18, 2020, Gunna dropped the title track, which also served as the album’s second single. Four days later, on May 22, Gunna dropped the album. Young Thug, Nechie, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott all had cameo appearances in the film.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming his first number one album. On July 24, 2020, he released the deluxe edition, which included eight more tracks as well as appearances from Yak Gotti, Future, Nav, and Lil Uzi Vert.

On August 14, 2020, Gunna and the hip-hop group and record label Internet Money released the song “Lemonade,” which featured Don Toliver and Nav from the United States.

On April,16, 2022, Gunna released Slime Language 2, his collaborative album with Young Thug and their label Young Stoner Life.

Through an Instagram remark, Gunna confirmed that the fourth and final volume of his Drip Season mixtape series, titled DS4Ever, will be released on January 1, 2022.

This announcement is followed by a teaser for a music video for an unreleased song featuring Future that will be included on the album. On January 4, 2022, he also used Instagram to share the cover image.

During the week of February 14, 2020, Gunna was featured on three songs. Pop Smoke remixed Dior on February 12, and he was featured in it.

On February 14, he was also featured alongside Roddy Ricch and London on Marlo’s My Hood and da Track on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Numbers. Gunna and Nav later collaborated on a song called Turks with Travis Scott.

Nav’s third studio album, Good Intentions, was released on March 27, 2020, with the song serving as the lead single. (Codeine, from the album, features Gunna as well.) Turks is the third time the three artists have worked together on the same song, after Scott’s Yosemite.

