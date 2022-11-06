Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date: Latest Updates About Today’s Release!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been so long since there were any new episodes of The Dragon Prince. Get ready to gasp, because it was November 2019! Even though the wait was long, everyone who worked on the show felt it was time well spent, but more on that later.

First, let’s quickly review who made the show, what it’s about, and where we left all the characters the last time we saw them. Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond came up with the idea for The Dragon Prince together.

Ehasz has worked in animation for a long time. He was the head writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender and a writer and story editor on Futurama. Richmond, on the other hand, comes from the video game industry. He is best known for his work on the Uncharted series.

In the end, the series is about how Callum and Ezran, who are half-brothers and human princes, and Rayla, an elven assassin, join forces to protect the baby dragon prince Zym. On their way to find Zym’s mother, they find themselves in the middle of a battle that has been going on for a thousand years between the human kingdoms and the magical creatures of their realm, Xadia.

At the end of the third season, our main three characters had accomplished their goal of getting Zym back. They also put an end to some of the kingdoms’ long-running feuds. When Season 4 comes out in November, we’ll finally be able to find out what happens next in the series.

While we wait for the new season, check out our guide to everything we know so far about Season 4 of The Dragon Prince.

When and Where Will Season 4 of the Dragon Prince Be Out?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will return to Netflix on Friday, November 3, 2022, after a long break of three years. Since the show is only on Netflix, you can also stream Seasons 1-3 here if you want to watch it again or catch up before the new season comes out.

Watch the Trailer for Season 4 of the Dragon Prince

After months of teasers, the first official trailer for Season 4 is finally here, and it shows how much has changed in Xadia since we last saw it. We now know that it has been two years since the big battle where humans, elves, and dragons worked together to beat Viren’s army.

These new allies have been working hard to keep the peace between their kingdoms, but there are signs of trouble again. Season 4 of Xadia looks like it will be full of drama and exciting events for all of our favorite characters, especially now that the mysterious Aaravos will be getting more attention.

Also Read: This Way Up Season 3 Release Date: Latest Updates 2022!

Who is in the Cast of the Dragon Prince?

The first three seasons of The Dragon Prince introduced a huge cast of characters from the different kingdoms of Xadia. Many, if not all, of these characters, are set to return in Season 4. To go with it, there is also a huge group of amazing voice actors who give these characters life.

Callum is played by Jack De Sena, Rayla is played by Paula Burrows, Ezran is played by Sasha Rojen, Viren is played by Jason Simpson, Claudia is played by Racquel Belmonte, Soren is played by Jesse Inocalle, and Aaravos is played by Erik Todd Dellums.

What Happens in Season 4 of the Dragon Prince?

Based on what we saw in the trailer, Ezran’s rule as King of Katolis has been very successful, as elves and dragons have stayed on good terms with humans. This new season will definitely keep focusing on this storyline since Aaravos’s growing power will make him an even more dangerous magical force. To stop him, everyone will have to work together again.

Callum is sad because Rayla left after the battle, but she’s back now with some interesting new gear and skills. Fans love these two together, so it will be very interesting to see what brings them back together after years apart and if they can patch up their relationship. Viren, Claudia, and Soren, also known as a split family, are also a problem.

Also Read: High School Dxd Season 5 Release Date: Everything You Want to Know About Storyline!

Claudia has brought her father Viren back to life, but the spell will only work for 30 days. They need to find Aaravos for help, so they go there. Soren, on the other hand, has made up for his bad behavior by betraying his family and refusing to help them with their evil plans. He might still be a Crownguard member, working to keep Ezran safe.

Final Words

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will return to Netflix in 2022. It’s been three years since the last season ended. The show stars Callum and Ezran, who are half-brothers and human princes. They’re trying to protect the baby dragon prince Zym from an elven assassin. The first official trailer for Season 4 of The Dragon Prince has arrived.

It shows how much has changed in Xadia since the last season. Aaravos, Callum, Rayla, Viren, Claudia, Soren, and more are set to return. Callum is sad because Rayla left after the battle, but she’s back now. Claudia has brought her father Viren back to life, but the spell will only work for 30 days. Soren, on the other hand, has made up for his bad behavior by betraying his family.