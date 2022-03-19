Dragon Age 4 Release Date and All the Latest Information About the Upcoming Dragon Age!

The lack of a release date for Dragon Age 4 hasn’t prevented fans from joining the hype train to Thedas since the game’s development was revealed with a reveal trailer in 2018. Dragon Age 4 is still in production.

As a result of the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition’s conclusion, as well as some indications from the game’s creator, Bioware, we have some thoughts about where the epic RPG’s tale may lead us next in the future.

Bioware has also shown off some concept art depicting what seemed to be crimson lyrium – a substance that thins the veil that keeps demons and spirits at bay – and advertised the game with the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises, which is a reference to our old… buddy Solas from the original Dragon Age.

Even though Dragon Age 4 is expected to debut as early as 2023, we’ll keep this treasure mine of Dragon Age 4 material updated throughout 2022 and all the way up to that predicted 2023 release date, so pour yourself a tankard of ale and get comfortable.

Dragon Age 4’s Newest Rumoured Release Date

People who are familiar with the Bioware title “confirm that the game is on schedule for release in 2023,” according to GamesBeat. Any release date is subject to change at this time of epidemic, but the current release date seems sensible based on what we’ve observed thus far. Expect to see more of Dragon Age 4 released this year, as well as a more firm release date for the game if all goes according to plan.

We can also make educated guesses about the platforms on which the game will be released owing to the LinkedIn profile of a former lead player designer at Bioware, who indicates that the game will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One Series X and S, and PC.

A Behind-the-scenes Look at Dragon Age 4

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Bioware gave us a helping of Dragon Age 4 goodness with a behind-the-scenes look at the next adventure. Set to land on next-gen consoles with no concrete release date just yet,

Casey Hudson introduces the video by saying that the team “has been imagining new ways of using next-generation technology to bring the world of Dragon Age to life”, and also confirms that the game is currently in the early stages of production. Yes, we still have to wait it out for quite some time yet, but it’s exciting to know a next-gen Dragon Age game is on the way.

Hearing from various BioWare developers working on the game, the video gives us a look at how the team is creating this new adventure, complete with some gorgeous concept art and very brief glimpses of game footage showing off different vistas and locations.

I’ve also convinced one piece of concept art features Dorian Pavus underwater (because we absolutely need more Dorian), and if we end up going to Tevinter as the ending of Dragon Age Inquisition suggests, it would make so much sense.

We also get lots of interesting tidbits from the developers, offering some insight into the direction of our return to Thedas. Lead writer Patrick Weekes says that Dragon Age 4 will tell a story that explores, “What happens when you don’t have power?” and, “what happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues?”

This could mean we’ll fill the shoes of someone who’s an underdog of sorts who does what the people in charge aren’t willing to do. For now, we can only speculate, but it does make our imaginations run wild – especially if you think about what happened in the Dragon Age Inquisition Trespasser DLC.

Dragon Age 4 2020 Teaser

Other more recent indications of life for Dragon Age 4 came in the form of dark and delectable concept art, which was presented during EA’s summer event, EA Play Live, as part of a next-generation montage of game footage. Despite the fact that the game was not addressed by name, EA’s chief studio officer, Laura Miele, did reference Bioware in a segment that was presented by her.

Ok a real screenshot.

Slightly redacted. pic.twitter.com/LpioHFI6f9 — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) December 4, 2019

Leveraging this next generation of technology, Bioware imagines and constructs worlds in which you can become the hero of your own narrative, and we’re using it to make those fantasy worlds a reality for you.”

The Multiplayer and Live-service Aspects of Dragon Age 4 Are Apparently Being Scrapped

Dragon Age 4 will no longer have any multiplayer or live service aspects, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, because Anthem failed to make a lasting impression on both reviewers and fans.

When EA opted to delete the online component of Anthem and concentrate entirely on single-player content, it was apparently comparing the success of the single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the critical and commercial failures of Anthem.