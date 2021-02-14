DPH data show that most cases of the UK COVID-19 variant in the mass are localized

Massachusetts health officials on Sunday announced 19 new cases of the COVID-19 variant and reports that most of the cases identified so far are spreading locally. To date, the Department of Public Health, in testing at the State Public Health Laboratory, has identified a total of 29 cases of the B1.1.7 variant, which were first identified in the United Kingdom. Of those, four cases were related to people who had recently traveled. “Most of the cases identified in Massachusetts are community-acquired,” DBH officials say. This variant is known to spread very easily and is associated with an increase in cases in the UK. It has also been linked to rapid spread in other countries and parts of California and Florida. In Massachusetts, identified cases range in age from 4 to 70, DBH officials said. “Among them are 13 women and 16 men,” DBH officials said. “There are 17 cases in Worcester County, one in Hampton County, 2 in Middlesex County, 6 in Norfolk County, 2 in Plymouth County and 1 in Suffolk County.” DBH officials say it is the best way to prevent the spread of the UK. Variation or something else is to prevent the overall spread of COVID-19. “CDC’s new data show that improving the fit and filtration of masks can help reduce the spread of the virus,” officials wrote. “You can improve the fit of the mask by applying the mask with a nostril, using a mask fitter or tying the ear lobes or tapping the sides. Applying multiple layers improves the filtration of the mask.” , Staying home if sick, getting tested if you have symptoms and getting vaccinated when your turn comes.

Massachusetts health officials on Sunday announced 19 new cases of the COVID-19 variant and reports that most of the cases identified so far are spreading locally. To date, the Department of Public Health, in testing at the State Public Health Laboratory, has identified a total of 29 cases of the B1.1.7 variant, which were first identified in the United Kingdom. Of those, four cases were related to people who had recently traveled. DBH officials say “most of the cases identified in Massachusetts are community-acquired.” Variation Is known to spread very easily and is associated with the rise of events in the UK. It has also been linked to rapid spread in other countries and parts of California and Florida. In Massachusetts, identified cases range in age from 4 to 70, DBH officials said. “There are 13 women and 16 men among them,” DPH officials announced. “There are 17 cases in Worcester County, one in Hampton County, 2 in Middlesex County, 6 in Norfolk County, 2 in Plymouth County and 1 in Suffolk County.” DPH officials said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a whole was to prevent the spread of the UK variant or something else. “CDC’s new data show that improving the fit and filtration of masks can help reduce the spread of the virus,” officials wrote. “Mask fit can be improved by applying a mask through the nose wire, applying a mask fitter, or tying ear loops, and tapping the sides. Using multiple layers improves mask filtration.” DPH also stressed the need for social exclusion, avoiding groups, staying home if sick, being tested for symptoms, and being vaccinated when your turn comes. READ Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will not be Iron Bowl clash coach with Auburn