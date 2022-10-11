Download Overwatch 2 Game PC: Different Ways for Different Operating Systems!

Are you ready to get Overwatch 2 on your computer? Of course, you are. Now that Blizzard’s update to its popular team-based shooter is live, everyone and their cat wants to check out the changes.

Overwatch 2 came out on October 4 at 11 a.m. PST, 2 p.m. EST, and 7 p.m. BST, which is October 5 at 4 a.m. AEST. This was the beginning of a new era for the shooter. Overwatch 2 is neither a sequel nor a patch, so it’s hard to say exactly what it is.

In our review of Overwatch 2, we said that it was more like a makeover, with new features and much-needed improvements, but that it didn’t do quite enough to deserve the “2” in its name.

Even though some of these changes are a bit controversial (cough, microtransactions), one of the better ones is that, unlike Overwatch 1, the PvP part of Overwatch 2 is completely free to play. That means you can try it out for yourself if you have a console or PC.

How to Download Overwatch 2 on PC

Through the Battle.net client, you can get Overwatch 2 for PC right now.

If you have Overwatch 1 installed and have automatic updates turned on, it should automatically update to Overwatch 2. If not, go to Overwatch in the client, click on the gear icon next to “Play,” and then click “Check for Updates.” This should update your game to Overwatch 2 and let you play the new version as soon as it’s downloaded.

If you’ve never played Overwatch before, all you have to do to get Overwatch 2 for free is go to the client and find Overwatch 2. Don’t forget, though, that Overwatch 2 is free to play, so you don’t need to buy the advertised Watchpoint Pack to download it. If you don’t want its contents, don’t buy it.

How to Download Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch

Overwatch 2 can be downloaded on all Nintendo Switch consoles, including the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you already have Overwatch 1 on your Nintendo Switch and have automatic updates turned on, it should automatically update to Overwatch 2. If not, go to your games library, find Overwatch, and check for updates to get Overwatch 2.

This should update your game to Overwatch 2 and let you play the new version as soon as it’s downloaded. If this is your first time playing Overwatch, you can find Overwatch 2 in the Nintendo eShop and download it for free.

How to Download Overwatch 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series

If you already have Overwatch 1 installed on your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and you have automatic updates enabled, then it should upgrade to Overwatch 2 automatically for you.

If this is not the case, then go to your games library, choose Overwatch, and check for any available updates to upgrade to Overwatch 2. This should upgrade your game to Overwatch 2 and make it possible for you to immediately begin playing the redesigned game as soon as it has finished downloading.

If you’ve never played Overwatch before, finding Overwatch 2 on the Microsoft Store and downloading it from there is the easiest way to get started with the game. Keep in mind, however, that as Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game, you are not required to purchase the advertised Watchpoint Pack in order to download it. You should thus avoid doing so unless you truly desire the contents of the pack.

How to Download Overwatch 2 on Ps5 and Ps4

If you already have Overwatch 1 loaded on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 and have automatic updates enabled, then it should automatically update to Overwatch 2 for you.

If you do not have Overwatch 2, you can upgrade to Overwatch 2 by going to your games library, navigating to the Overwatch game, selecting the ‘Options’ button on the game tile, and then selecting the ‘Check for Updates option.

This should upgrade your game to Overwatch 2 and make it possible for you to immediately begin playing the redesigned game as soon as it has finished downloading.

If you’ve never played Overwatch before, finding Overwatch 2 in the PlayStation Store and downloading it from there is the easiest way to get started with the game. Keep in mind, however, that as Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game, you are not required to purchase the advertised Watchpoint Pack in order to download it. You should thus avoid doing so unless you truly desire the contents of the pack.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Space Do I Need to Download Overwatch 2?

Make sure you have enough space on your PC or console’s hard drive before you download Overwatch 2.

On PC, Overwatch 2 takes up 50GB of space, but it only takes 30GB to download on consoles.

Is Overwatch 2 Free to Play?

When compared to Overwatch 1, the Player vs. Player mode of Overwatch 2 is available for free on all platforms. In 2023, a paid PvE component will become available.

Conclusion

