How to Download Mp3 From Youtube? Easy Way to Download Mp3 Songs From You Tube!

We all use YouTube every day to do something like listening to music, check out the latest tech news, or learn a new way to do something around the house. Some of these videos, especially the ones with music, we watch more than once. Even if you don’t believe it, streaming music is the same as putting out the same amount of greenhouse gases.

But you can do your part to save the earth from greenhouse equivalents by taking a few easy steps. MySmartPrice gives you a list of the best apps and software that can help you convert YouTube to MP3 or pull audio from YouTube videos.

Best YouTube Converter Websites and Apps

You can download MP3 music files from YouTube using different websites, online tools, and apps. We have some popular websites like YTMP3, as well as some great Google Chrome extensions, a special app for Android, and more. Check out the full list of online tools you can use to download MP3 files from any YouTube video:

VidMate: Free YouTube-to-MP3 App for Android Phones

You don’t have a PC or laptop and don’t want to try to use a website’s desktop version on your phone’s small screen? VidMate has your back! With VidMate, you can turn your favorite YouTube videos into MP3 audio files and MP4 files.

To start, go to apkpure and download the VidMate apk file, since the app isn’t on Google Play Store.

Users will see a search bar at the top of the home page. Users can paste the URL of a YouTube video here and then click "Go."

The user will be taken to a page where they can even play the video within seconds. Users will see a red download button on this page, as shown in the screenshot above. Users will be asked to choose the bit rate and resolution of the MP3/MP4 file after they click the download button. Users can click the “Download” button at the bottom once they have chosen the right option. In the notification panel, users can also see how far along their downloads are.

TubeMate: YouTube-to-MP3 App For Android

Android users can also get apps that let them convert YouTube videos to MP3s on their phones. There are a lot of programs that let you download a video to MP3, but only a few of them actually work.

We say that you can use the TubeMate app to download videos from YouTube and turn them into MP3 files. But it’s important to know that you can’t get the app from the Google Play Store and that it only works for Android users. So, here’s how to convert YouTube videos to MP3 on an Android phone:

Go to TubeMate’s official site and download the.apk file from there.

Then tap the Menu icon in Settings > Apps. To turn this setting on, tap Special Access and then tap Install unknown apps.

To turn this setting on, tap Special Access and then tap Install unknown apps. Now, all you have to do is put the app on your device. When you’re done, open the app and give it the permissions it needs.

The app will give you a quick lesson on how to use its features. After that, you can just look for the YouTube video you want to convert and click “Convert.”

Then, tap the download button in the bottom right corner and choose MP3 from the menu that comes up.

The MP3 file will be stored on your device so that you can listen to it even when you’re not online.

MP3Skull: Download YouTube MP3s

The MP3Skull website is another easy way to turn YouTube videos into MP3 files. The site makes it easy to convert YouTube videos to MP3 and download them for free. Here’s how it works:

To get an MP3 file from YouTube, you must first copy the link to the video you want to convert.

Now, copy the link and paste it into the MP3Skull URL box. Then, click the “Convert” button.

button. When you click on the button, you will see the Download button. You can download the MP3 file by clicking on it.

YouTubetoMP3music: YouTube to MP3 Music Converter

You can download YouTube videos in MP3 format from a number of websites, and this is one of them. The website lets you turn a YouTube video into an MP3 song without having to download any software. Follow these steps and you’ll be fine:

To get the MP3 song, you must first copy the YouTube video link of the song you want to download.

Now, go to the site and paste the link into the box that says “Video URL.” Select the “Go” option.

Select the option. You will be given options like 320kbps, 256kbps, and more for the quality of the sound. Choose the one you want, then tap the Download button.

Is It Safe to Convert YouTube Videos to MP3?

You can download an MP3 file that was made from your favorite YouTube video, but there might be some risk. You can use online converter tools and websites to turn a YouTube video into an MP3. But you have to watch out for what it downloads on your computer. If the website only downloads the mp3, it’s probably safe, but if it also downloads other files, you should be careful about it.