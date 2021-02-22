Dow Jones futures: Technology stocks sell as Tesla plunges; 3 revenue moves delayed

Dow Jones futures with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also changed slightly after technology stocks sold hard in late Monday. Bitcoin soared all the time, with Tesla stock diving through a key support level.







On Monday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq hybrid sold 2.5% of its worst day since January 27th. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up 0.1%.

In the middle Dow Jones Leaders, Apple (AAPL) Fell 3% Microsoft (MSFT) Fell 2.7%. Apple shares fell further below its 10-week line when examining Microsoft’s latest buyout. Disney (D.I.S.) Is in the range of repurchases after a sharp gain on Monday.

Tesla (DSLA) Dived 8.55% on Monday, breaking its 50-day support level.

Late Monday, Cadence design systems (CDNS), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) And Zoominfo (Day) Revenue results were announced.

Buy IPO stock in the best stocks in or near the buy zones Scholes Technologies (SHLS) Trying to cross a new purchase point Trading desk (D.T.D.) Is constantly creating a new site.

Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and Zoominfo IPT Leaderboard Shares. Sholes Technologies was Thursday is IPT Stock Day. Trading desk Featured This week Shares near the buy zone Column.

After the stock market closed on Monday, the Dow Jones futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures shifted slightly against fair value. Remember that trade The future of Dow Jones Elsewhere there is no need to translate into the next regular real trade The stock market Session.

In exchange traded funds, the inventor IPT 50 (FFTY) Fell 2.9% on Monday. Nasdaq 100-affiliated Invesco QQQ Foundation ETF (QQQ) 2.6% less. Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (Spy) Lost 0.8%.

US Stock Exchange Today Overview Index Logo Price Gain / Loss % Change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 31523.40 +29.08 +0.09 S&P500 (0 S & P5) 3876.51 -30.20 -0.77 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 13533.05 -341.41 -2.46 Russell 2000 (E.D.C.) 223.73 -1.46 -0.65 IPD50 (FFTY) 47.48 -1.42 -2.90 Last Updated: 4:28 PM ET 2/22/2021

Stock market rally

Looking back at the current rise, November was a pivotal month for the stock market. Of IPT The big picture November 4 marked the new upswing following the positive follow-up of the market. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to record highs in mid-February.

The big picture on Friday “Couldn’t find most of the day. The stock market closed short on Friday with a short close. But it was not a wasted day for the bulls because small caps and leading stocks were very active.”

Focus on the stocks that show up Strong relative strength During the current weakness. They may be some of the leaders in the market if they are able to pull back the codes in ways that set their record.

Stock Market ETF Strategy and how to invest

The price of bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin rose to 000 57,000 on Saturday and 000 58,000 on Sunday, before diving below $ 48,000 on Monday morning. Bitcoin rose again, in the evening trade, 000 54,000 traded CoinDesk.

Grayscale Bitcoin Foundation (GPTC) ETFs fell more than 4% on Monday, falling from record highs.

Dow Jones Shares: Disney

Dow Jones role Disney is back in the buy range at 183.50 Buy point A Flat base, Step IPT Marketsmith Chart analysis. The 5% buying area goes up to 192.68.

Disney shares advanced 4.5% on Monday.

Shares near or near the buying zones: Shoals, Trade Desk

Friday is IPD Stock Day, Sholes Technologies, trying to cross 41.86 Buy point A short Basic IPO, Step IPT Marketsmith Chart analysis. The stock briefly topped the buying position before converting less than 1%. The stock closed 5% below entry.

Shoals a IPT IPO Chairman. The company provides the gear line needed to run solar power systems Scholes IPO filed. Furthermore, it provides the components needed to carry electricity from solar panels to solar inverters and eventually to the power grid.

The trade desk is trading at a distance of 13% from 972.90 Buy point A File Basic In the midst of a more than 6% drop on Monday.

On Friday, the company’s background stock rose nearly 7% Strong Q4 results. Revenue and sales grew by 149% and 48% respectively.

According to IPD stock testing, Trading desk stock Shows 98 out of 99 right IPT Joint Assessment. IPD Joint Assessment allows investors to easily measure the quality of a stock’s basic and technical benchmarks.

The trading desk is in 10th place IPT Big Cap20.

Stock Market Earnings: Codens, Palo Alto, ZoomInfo

Cadence Design Systems, Palo Alto Networks and IPT Leaderboard Stock ZoomInfo recorded earnings after closing on Monday.

Codens returned to its 50-day high on Monday amid a 4.65% drop. After Monday’s close, Codens reported Strong Q4 results. The company gained a modified 83 cents share in sales of $ 760 million in the December quarter. Analysts estimate that cadence revenue was 74 cents on $ 732 million in sales.

Shares rallied 5% in overnight trading.

Cybersecurity chief Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected financial Q2 earnings and sales results, but the company’s revenue outlook was less than consensus. Palo Alto stock lost about 2% in overnight trading.

The stock closed Monday with a buying range past the 375.10 buying point on a flat platform.

Zoominfo fell 6.25% on Monday, closing below a 53.18 entry on a file site. Since closing on Monday, Zoom Info has risen 10% on strong Q4 results and better Q1 sales guidance than expected.

According to a leaderboard comment, “ZoomInfo exploded a narrow handle on February 1. But it topped the list with an alternative entry, leaving the stock buy range.

IPT Live: A new tool for daily stock market analysis

Tesla breaks stock support

IPT Leaderboard Shares Tesla dived 8.55% on Monday, finding its key 50-day moving average. Shares are below the critical support level for the first time since the Nov. 18 breakout above the 466 buying point.

Sunday, Tesla Stopped taking orders One month after launch, one week after the launch of the cheaper version of the Model Y Standard Range sports utility vehicle Price reduction, According to its website.

January 8 is IPT Stock Day In the midst of the vertical flow in recent months the column identified that Tesla was illuminating several signs of a climax top.

On January 25, Tesla shares hit a record high of 900.40. Shares are up 84% above the 466 buy point in a cup with a handle between Monday’s action.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

In the middle of the top Dow Jones Shares, Apple fell 3% on Monday as it fell below its 10-week mark.

On Thursday, the stock triggered a 7% -8% loss reduction rule, which fell more than 7% to its 138.89 buy point in a cup with the handle.

Meanwhile, Microsoft fell 2.7% on Monday. Shares of the software company are 52. The buy zone ranges from 232.96 to 244.61

Don’t forget to follow Scott Lehton on Twitter @IBD_SLehtonen Learn more about growth stocks and the future of the Dow Jones.

