Double Cross Season 4 Release Date: Will There Be Another Member of the Double Cross Cast in the Future?

The third season of Double Cross premiered on ALLBLK on February 3, 2022. We hope you enjoyed the previous season and are looking forward to the release of Double Cross Season 4. You must be interested in Double Cross Season 4 news, launch date, cast, episodes, and speculations. We will give you all of the information you need about the upcoming DOUBLE CROSS SEASON 4 without providing any spoilers.

Release Date for Double Cross Season 4

The fourth season of Double Cross is planned to premiere in 2023. All of the characters in Double Cross Season 4 are quite excited, and the forthcoming season of this series is greatly awaited by viewers of ALLBLK’s Web series.

When Double Cross Season 3 came to a close, there were various unsolved concerns, building anticipation for Double Cross Season 4. We have been able to get information about the impending Double Cross Season 4’s premiere date despite the fact that no official release date has been declared.

This information has come to us from a variety of credible sources. will keep you informed of the release date for the upcoming season, and you can always find the most up-to-current information on our website.

According to the show’s creators, Season 4 of Double Cross will premiere on ALLBLK in late 2022; however, this is not an official release date from the production company. Other considerations taken into consideration include a study of all social media news and cast comments in order to determine when the film would be made available for viewing.

At the end of the day, this is the most widely anticipated release date for the fourth season of DOUBLE CROSS. However, owing to Covid‘s sway, it is likely that this will be put on hold for the time being.

As soon as further information becomes available, it will be posted on this page. In addition, we can anticipate the announcement of the official release date for Double Cross Season 4 as well as the release of a teaser video in the near future.

We hope you had as much enjoyment watching Double Cross Season 3 as we had watching it! Contrary to this, the suspense is maintained throughout Double Cross Season 4.

Double Cross Season 4 Storyline

In their neighborhood, including the emergency room of Dr. Erica’s hospital and the streets overseen by “The Heights,” a human trafficking network has taken over the region. Eric, the Kingpin, and Erica and Eric Cross are on a quest to save all of the women in their neighborhood from the escalating sex trafficking epidemic that has swept the nation.

A compassionate and well-known emergency physician, as well as her brother, a well-known drug dealer, are tormented by their past and decide to take matters into their own hands by starting on a voyage of their own brand of vigilante justice in order to put things right.

Cast Double Cross Season 4

Darrin Henson

Ashley A. Williams

Jeff Logan

Jasmine Burke

Tremayne Norris

Faith Malonte

Double Cross Season 4 Disclaimer

The fourth season of Double Cross is slated to be released on the following dates: The anticipated and formally finalized release date has been set. Season Spy, on the other hand, has made no announcements or forecasts on a certain date.

The Cross Twins are coming back! #DoubleCross has been #renewed for a SEASON 3!! 🙌🏾💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NEwFRzdRlw — ALLBLK (@WatchALLBLK) May 11, 2021

Many reputable sources, including some government-affiliated websites, have reported and projected this date. In addition, all of the material provided is subject to the rights of the copyright owner, and we are only offering it for the purpose of providing you with information.

Any questions or comments regarding DOUBLE CROSS: SEASON 4 should be posted in the comments area of this page. Additionally, you may contact us at any time with any issue or problem you may have directly through our Contact Us page at your convenience.

Double Cross Season 4 Trailer

Fans of the third season have been looking forward to the release of the DOUBLE CROSS SEASON 4 trailer with bated breath. Several more official DOUBLE CROSS Season 4 teasers or trailers are likely to be released in the following months as fans excitedly anticipate the premiere of the fourth season. See the trailer for Enojy season 3 below: