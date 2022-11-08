Doom Patrol Season 4 Release Date: Everything You Need to Know!

The last season of Doom Patrol was really good, right? Our not-so-heroic heroes fought off the Candlemaker (voiced by Lex Lang), mourned the death of their Chief (Timothy Dalton), died by the second episode, turned into zombies, turned into zombies again, and fought off were-butts (yes, lycanthrope rear ends)—all before the mid-season break!

Fans and TV critics agree that Doom Patrol is the weirdest DC Comics-based show (tied with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). The show gets high ratings and praise from both fans and critics. So much so that HBO Max ordered a fourth season of the show soon after the third season started airing in September 2021.

The show takes place after the events of Titans, which is currently streaming on HBO Max and has a spin-off called The Dead Boy Detectives in the works.

When did Doom Patrol Debut?

In 1963, the first comic book about the Doom Patrol came out. Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani made Doom Patrol, which is about a strange group of outcasts with superpowers.

When Does Filming for Season Four of Doom Patrol Begin?

The fourth season of Doom Patrol has already been shot since February 2022. On the first day of filming, one of the show’s writers, Eric Dietel, sent out this tweet:

Back on set for Doom Patrol Season 4 Day 1. Shout out to the best crew in the biz — so many have been here since the very beginning — and of course the most kickass cast of all.

What Will Occur in the Fourth Season of Doom Patrol?

In the first episode of Season 4, the team goes to the future by accident and finds something bad there. Faced with the fact that they are about to die, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all whether their own happiness or the fate of the world is more important.

What Occurred in Season Three of Doom Patrol?

In the first episode of the third season, Dorothy fights the Candlemaker, which kills the Chief (Timothy Dalton). However, the Chief’s spirit tells Cliff (Brendan Fraser) that he can’t really move on until his body is burned.

As each member of the team deals with grief and continues to deal with their own problems, a new bad guy joins the fight. Madam Rouge, played by Michelle Gomez, comes to town in a time machine. She has a job to do, but she can’t remember what it is.

During the season, the Doom Patrol goes through a lot: they die, go to purgatory, escape hell with the help of the Dead Detective Boys, become zombies, eat the Chief’s brains as zombies to become human again, and that’s just the beginning. The show is a crazy, strange ride that stands out from other DC shows.

In the second half of the season, were-butts attacked. The team also ended up in their subconscious, and by the end of the season, Negative Man (Matt Bomer/Larry Zuk) had merged with a space parasite, Vic had become fully human but lost his powers, Crazy Jane seemed to be Kay again and also had no powers, Rita was out for revenge, and Cliff’s robot body had been taken over by the Brotherhood of Evil’s The Brain while Cliff continued to deal with Parkinson’s disease.

What Occurred in Season Two of Doom Patrol?

Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), the Chief’s daughter who has the capacity to bring her imaginary pals to life, is introduced in the second season of Doom Patrol. Dorothy accidentally endangers the planet when her powers threaten to release an ancient evil known as the Candlemaker, while the other members of the Doom Patrol deal with their own problems.

What Occurred in Season One of Doom Patrol?

In the first season, the Doom Patrol goes on a mission to rescue The Chief after he has been kidnapped by Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk). As they make their way further into the forest, they learn new things about themselves as well as their skills. They also discover that The Chief is the one responsible for the events that gave them their abilities and that he bestowed those abilities upon them.

Final Words

The fourth season of Doom Patrol has been ordered by HBO. The show is currently streaming on HBO Max and has a spin-off called The Dead Boy Detectives. In the third season, the Doom Patrol battled zombies, turned into zombies, and fought off were-butts. In season two, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) brings her imaginary friends to life and accidentally endangers the planet.