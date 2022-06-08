Don’t Make Me Go Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

Don’t Make Me Go, Amazon Prime’s impending father-daughter tearjerker has been given a release date.

The film will have its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, and will thereafter be available for global streaming on Prime Video on July 15.

The Don’t Make Me Go Plot

When he learns he has a terminal illness, single father Max (John Cho) tries to cram as much love, wisdom, and support as he can into the time he has left with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac).

Hannah Marks, an actress-turned-director, directs Don’t Make Me Go, a touching father-daughter road-trip drama (After Everything). Vera Herbert (This Is Us) wrote the script for Don’t Make Me Go, which began as a spec script that got on the 2012 Black List.

Herbert will also serve as an executive producer on the film. Everyone who has a driver’s license may recall how they learned to drive.

Don’t Make Me Go is a film about a single father who takes his teenage daughter on a road journey to find her separated mother while also attempting to teach her all she could need to know for the rest of her life.

Trailer for “Don’t Make Me Go”

After finding that he had a terminal disease, a single father takes his daughter on a road journey, which you can see below. Despite the likelihood that there may be arguments, he makes an attempt to spend as much time as possible with her.

“Don’t Make Me Go” Cast

In addition to Jemaine Clement, Mitchell Hope, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario, the film stars Jemaine Clement, Mitchell Hope, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Kaya Scodelario. Producers include Donald De Line, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf.

With “Don’t Make Me Go,” rising talent Isaac makes her feature debut ahead of the Hulu Original Film “Not Okay,” starring Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch. Isaac will also appear in the TV series “Black Cake.”

Following the 2018 thriller “Searching,” Cho reprises his role as a single father. Cho’s most recent film role was in “The Grudge” in 2020, followed by appearances on TV in “Cowboy Bebop” and “The Afterparty.”

On the “shocking” cancellation of Netflix’s live-action “Cowboy Bebop” adaption, the “Harold and Kumar” veteran said he was “bummed” on an existential level to part ways with his character.

Marks previously co-wrote and featured in the teen comedy “Banana Split,” and will also appear in the upcoming John Green adaption “Turtles All the Way Down.”

Marks will also direct an adolescent film about a high schooler with OCD who is mourning the death of her father.

Conclusion

Don’t Make Me Go is a truly creative and emotional trip that tackles the unbreakable, eternal link between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor.

