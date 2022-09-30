Don Jazzy Net Worth: How Much Worth Does He Own in 2022?

Record producer Don Jazzy has a net worth of $25 Million. Don Jazzy is a famous Nigerian who critics have praised throughout his long and successful career. Many people think Jazzy is one of the best record producers in Nigeria. His record label has worked with many great singers who have made some of the best songs and albums.

Don Jazzy was co-owner of the now-deC.E.O.ct record label Mo’ Hits Records. He and D’banj started the brand together, and it has put out some top-rated albums and singles. He is known worldwide as the C.E.O. and founder of Mavin Records, which has given him a lot of success. In addition to his work in the music industry, he has also been known for his roles in several movies.

Don Jazzy Net Worth

According to caknowledge, Don Jazzy is a wealthy man who has done great things in his career. He began his career in 2002, and up to this point, he has gotten a lot of attention. Because of his Afro Style music, which includes afrobeat and Afropop, he is known as one of Nigeria’s best record producers and music producers.

He started Mavin Records and is the company’s C.E.O. Mavin Records is a well-known record label that has signed some great artists. Besides that, he was alsC.E.O co-owner of Hits Records. Don Jazzy has also made a good amount of money. He’s worth about $25 million right now.

Don Jazzy Instagram

Don Jazzy Assets

Home: Don Jazzy is a famous Nigerian who has won much praise for his work and made afro music very popular worldwide. He owns several pieces of property in Nigeria, including his house in Lagos and a few others.

Don Jazzy has several different cars in his collection. He likes to drive luxury cars like Cadillacs, Mercedes, Audis, and many others. He has a collection of it that is very beautiful.

Early Life

Don Jazzy was born on November 26, 1982, in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. Michael Collins Ajereh is his real name, but most people call him Don Jazzy.

His father, Collins Enebeli, is from Isoko in Delta State and worked as a businessman and a manager for a music production company. While Jazzy’s mother, Patience Enebeli, is famous for being an international business tycoon and Igbo princess from Abia state.

Ajereh and his three siblings moved from Umuahia, Abia State, to Ajegunle, Lagos, when he was a child. Charles “D’Prince” Enebeli, his younger brother, sings and writes songs.

Ajereh grew up in Lagos and attended a high school for both boys and girls before attending Federal Government College. As he grew up, music was always in his blood, and when he was 12, he took his love of music more seriously and started to learn piano and bass guitar.

After that, he went to Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo state, and earned a business management degree. He also started playing percussion instruments around the same time. Now he can play percussion, vocals, drums, and bass guitar, among other things.

Music Career

Jazzy’s music career began in 2000 when his uncle asked him to play drums for a church in London. He moved to London right away at 18 to take the job.

Before he became a singer, Don Jazzy worked at McDonald’s in the U.K. as a security guard, among other odd jobs. On the other hand, he still had much to do with music.

Mo’HitsU.K.abel

Jazzy took his interest in music more seriously and joined forces with D’Banj in 2004. That same year, he started a record label called Mo’ Hits Records, and D’Banj was the first artist to sign with it.

Don became the label’s C.E.O. and President and made some of the most popular songs in Nigeria from 2000 to the beginning of the 2010sC.E.O.rom 2004 to 2006, Jazzy worked on many songs, like the ones on the albums Long Thing and Rundown/Funk You Up, which got him noticed. Jazzy made a catchy intro in 2005 called “It’s Don Jazzy Again!”

Under Mo’ Hits records, Don made many successful albums, such as Mushin2Mohits (Wande Coal), No Long Thing, Rundown, Turning Point, and The Entertainer, which brought him a lot of attention.

In 2011, Kanye West gave Jazzy a chance when he asked him to work as a producer at Kanye’s label, G.O.O.D. Music. This was a significant turning point in his career.

He became known in the tG.O.O.Dc world after producing songs for Jay-Z, Beyonce’s hit single “Lift Off,” Kanye West, and other well-known hip hop artists.

Don also worked with famous record producers like Pharell Williams, Q-Tip, West, Bhasker, and Mike Dean. Jazzy’s record label, Mo’Hits, broke up in March 2012 after having a lot of success in the early 2010s.

Mavin Label

Shortly after his label went out of business, Jazzy started a new one called Mavin Records. The brand began in May 2012 and became well-known in the industry after some songs became hits.

Nigerian artists like Di’Ja, Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr, Korede Bello, Ladipoe, D’Prince, Dr. Sid, Reekado Banks, and Tiwa Savage got their music heard because of the label.

Slowly but surely, the label got the attention of other record labels, and Don’s brother D’Prince’s label, Jonzing World, joined forces with the label.

Reports say that more than 100 people worked on the record and that the Mavin was made by Altims, Baby Fresh, and Don Jazzy.

In 2019, Jazzy signed the singer Rema, whose self-titled debut EP Rema reached #1 on Apple Music Nigeria and made him one of the fastest-rising artists.

The same year, Kupanda Capital and TBG Growth had a chance to work on a multimillion-dollar project with the record label Mavin.

Some reports said that Don Jazzy’s famous record label, Mavin Records, is worth about $45 million, making it the most valuable record label in the country.

Awards & Nominations

The Beatz AwardTM for New Discovery Producer will be given in 2019.

for New Discovery Producer will be given in 2019. 2015’s City People Entertainment Award in the Special Recognition Award category.

2 Over The Moon, Mr. Endowed, and Dorobucci both won Producer of the Year at the Headies Awards in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

He won the Producer of the Year award at the 2006 Nigerian Music Awards.

The Music Producer of the Year award was given at the 2007 Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

Acting Career

Don made a name for himself in the entertainment and music industries, where he became a well-known record producer.

His first movie was The Last 3 Digits, which aired in 2012. He acted in this movie with Nonso Diobi, Dr. S.I.D., Ali Baba, and A.Y.

Don Jazzy is very active on social media. Just on Instagram, where he often posts hiS.I.D.kits, he has almA.Y 14 million followers.

Other Ventures

Jazzy makes a lot of money from his businesses. Over time, he has started many lines, which have helped him earn millions of dollars. Don’s clothing line, Mavin Clothing Line Ltd, came out in 2013 under Mavin Global Holdings. This line is known for selling clothing for both men and women.

Before this, Jazzy and his brother D’Prince started Mavin Energy Limited together in 2012. In Lagos State, Nigeria, the company sells gas, diesel, petrol, and kerosene to the public.

Jazzy has made a name for himself as one of the best real estate investors in the country. He owns Mavin Real Estate Inc., a company that helps people buy and rent homes.

Endorsement

During his long and successful career, Don Jazzy has worked as an endorser for many brands and products. In 2012, he signed a deal with Loya Mil worth about 40 million. The company that makes that brand of milk is one of the biggest in the country and is still growing.

Jazzy signed a deal with M.T.N. the following year worth about 25 million. Since then, he has started to sign endorsement deals with manM.T.N.rands, such as,

Telco

Glo

Samsung

Hantec Markets

Konga e-Commerce Mall, a Retail Store

Real Estate

Don Jazzy has a net worth of $10 million U.S., which has allowed the Producer to buy several homes in the country. He buys a beautiful mansion in one oU.S.Banana Island’s most popular neighborhoods. He spent about N150 million on this house.

He also owns eight expensive homes in different places where he spends his vacations. One of his mansions is in Lekki, which costs him about N160,000,000 to build. He also owns an expensive home in the Nigerian city of Nicon Town.