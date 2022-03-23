Dollface Season 3: When Can We Expect It? Exactly What You’re Looking For!

Jules (Kat Dennings) and her imaginary Cat Lady have returned. Jules’ girlfriend of five years unexpectedly broke up with her in Season 1 of Hulu’s Dollface, leading her to resume the female connections she’d left behind while they were together.

In Season 2, she and her companions realize they need to work out their love and career lives as they approach 30 and move on from a worldwide pandemic, at least in the world of the program.

While Hulu promptly renewed the sitcom for Season 2, the streaming site has yet to say whether or not Dollface will return for a third season. But, considering that the program is based on Jordan Weiss’ life, it comes to reason that she has plenty of material to mine for future seasons.

While working as an assistant, she developed the script as a writing sample, and it was picked up by Margot Robbie’s production firm Luckychap Entertainment after a friend slipped it to an I, Tonya producer.

“I was in a relationship in college and struggled to put myself out there as much as I could with pals,” Weiss told Variety in 2019. “That’s where the notion actually originated from, coming out of that era, coming out of a breakup similar to the one in the show, and understanding that I wanted to put more time into my girlfriends.”

Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, also told Deadline in 2021 that Dollface was one of their best series in 2019, hinting that another renewal is possible. Here’s what we know so far regarding a hypothetical Season 3.

Dollface Season 3 Cast

The third season of Dollface would bring back actresses Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody), Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), in addition to Dennings (WandaVision).

According to Song, Season 2 extends beyond Jules to examine how each lady is dealing with aging older during an epidemic, which might continue into future seasons.

In Season 2, Song said, “the joy is that all the females enter this element.” “Watching Stella, Izzy, and Madison with [Jules] in this universe is amazing.” Every one of the females is experiencing anxiousness,” Jules tells the audience.

It will be updated as soon as new information about Season 3 is released.

Dollface Season 3 Plot

Jules resigned from her position at the end of Season 2 to Celeste, who was pleasantly surprised by her decision. Jules, on the other hand, is distraught when she realizes that her new employment is no longer accessible.

She is desperate to “quit.” However, her subconscious counseled her to remain focused on her goals and to carry on with her research. Jules and Fender are both doing well in their personal lives.

Ruby and Stella are having a talk, although their relationship is still strained as a result of their respective business interests. Izzy and Liam, on the other hand, have come to terms. It also looks like Izzy has the potential to become a new source of strength for Celeste in the near future. During the last seconds of the season, Madison’s birthday is celebrated with her friends and family.

If the series is renewed for a third season, we’ll be able to learn more about Jules’s personal and professional development during that time. She is now in a state of limbo as a result of a precarious job position.

Even though Ruby and Stella have agreed that they no longer want to be in a relationship, things may not go as smoothly as they had hoped if they continue to work together in their firm. Also, it looks as though Izzy’s life is taking an intriguing turn as well. Consequently, what happens to her and Madison will be intriguing to see unfold in the coming episodes.

Dollface Season 3 Trailer

Dollface Season 3 has not yet been announced by Hulu, and no further information has been revealed. Please see below for a trailer from the previous season if you wish to stay up to date with the series.