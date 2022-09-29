Does the Caltech DevOps Program Provide a Good Hands-on Experience?

Several organizations are adopting DevOps because it enables them to streamline the software development process. The wide adoption is also leading to the popularity of DevOps courses. The Caltech DevOps program is one of the best courses for learners trying to build a career in the field.

But having a degree in DevOps is no longer enough to impress employers. Recruiters are constantly searching for candidates who possess hands-on experience in DevOps. Keep reading to discover how DevOps is the key to building a successful career and whether the CalTech program can help you.

Understanding DevOps

DevOps has different connotations for different people. Before you start pursuing an online DevOps course, you must understand its concept. DevOps can be considered a mindset and a cultural transition.

It is a step towards making the software development process more collaborative. It focuses on increasing the communication between software development and IT operations teams. The primary aim is to nurture trust and cohesion between all stakeholders involved in the software development process.

Enrolling in a DevOps program does not mean becoming proficient at a particular technology or role. It does not involve altering organizational charts or reorganizing teams. DevOps does not revolve around a particular set of products or tools.

DevOps is not a specific technology. But it incorporates several methodologies within it. Some common methodologies inside the DevOps space include continuous integration, task automation, continuous delivery, and more.

Importance of DevOps

Before pursuing an online DevOps program, you must focus on its importance. Knowing what DevOps can do will help you better prepare for a career in the field. Start by learning about the issues that can be solved by DevOps:

Meeting customer expectations

Improving application updates and delivery

Breaking silos between stakeholders, operations, and development

Discovering issues throughout the development cycle

Accurately running applications across different environments

Problem resolution and complex incident management

Getting rid of repetitive, manual tasks

DevOps improve operations throughout the development cycle and eliminate all the issues. The process of application development becomes faster and more efficient. The issues become easy to solve because the operations are broken down into small steps with multiple team members responsible for the development.

Reasons to choose a career in DevOps

In 2021, DevOps practitioners were the most sought-after developers. The growing demand for DevOps professionals indicates that organizations truly understand the importance of DevOps. The reasons why a career in DevOps is worth it are as follows:

DevOps professionals earn higher salaries than others working in the IT sector. But remember that the salary will depend on the candidate’s specific role and experience. For instance, release engineers have higher earning potential than quality assurance engineers.

DevOps provides growth opportunities to candidates. If you pursue a career in DevOps, you will be able to increase your knowledge about different system architectures and technologies easily. The development team will learn about IT operations, while the operations team will become familiar with the development. All the teams also learn to collaborate and communicate effectively.

When you pursue a DevOps course , you will become an all-rounder technology worker. It will increase the opportunities that you can pursue.

DevOps professionals also get to work with the latest technologies. It ensures that the job role becomes more interesting. A sense of familiarity with different cutting-edge technologies also improves candidates' resumes.

DevOps professionals remain active throughout the process of application development and delivery. Operations professionals need to put more effort into the development process. It helps with the development of products that can be maintained and deployed with ease.

DevOps team members can develop high-quality software. They can also execute meaningful change during the delivery process.

A DevOps team includes skilled professionals working closely with one another. However, they all have individual roles to perform. Some common roles in the DevOps industry include DevOps engineer, automation engineer, and user experience engineer.

The significance of hands-on experience in DevOps

DevOps does not include standardized steps that can be memorized and implemented when necessary. Becoming knowledgeable about the DevOps tools and knowing when to apply them are two different things.

It becomes important to immerse oneself in its real-world application to learn everything from the online DevOps program properly. When you get inside an unfamiliar environment, you are likely to make mistakes. But hands-on projects are a way to learn from your mistakes.

The Caltech DevOps Program and Hands-on Training

The Caltech DevOps program is an online Bootcamp for nine months. The program will focus on applied learning with more than 20 hands-on projects and sandboxed labs. Learners will also work on capstone projects to prove their skills across top companies. Some of the industry projects involved in the Caltech DevOps program to receive hands-on training are as follows:

Dockerizing Jenkins Pipeline: Learners will work on demonstrating continuous delivery and integration by dockerizing Jenkins Pipeline.

Deployment of Angular Application: Learners will become experts at deploying Angular in Docker containers. The Angular application will need to be built using the Angular CLI. The DevOps course also requires you to use Docker Compose during the development and production phases of the application.

also requires you to use Docker Compose during the development and production phases of the application. Creating a distributed pipeline using Jenkins: Learners will have to establish a distributed pipeline using Jenkins to support scalability. The pipeline must be able to compile and evaluate a Maven project on different slave nodes.

The Caltech Devops online Bootcamp covers multiple tools like Ansible, Docker, Jenkins, and Terraform. Moreover, you also receive career assistance from Simplilearn during the program. You will access interview preparation, resume assistance, recruitment drives, and more.

Ending note

DevOps revolves around creating cross-discipline teams to prioritize communication and collaboration. The online Caltech DevOps course will ensure that you can improve your approach toward application development by working on real-world projects. The DevOps ecosystem is still nascent and does not involve a formal career path. However, you will have multiple opportunities to explore along the way.

