Is Doctor Who Season 13 Finally Confirmed?

This is a great time to get caught up on all the previous seasons and prepare for this one! If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s about an alien who travels through time and space in his TARDIS (a blue police box) fighting monsters and other villains to save Earth from destruction.

He also happens to have two hearts, which makes him a Time Lord. It’s been around since 1963 when it was created by Sydney Newman as a children’s educational program. And now there are 12 Doctors! The BBC has confirmed that the new season of Doctor Who will be premiering on October 7, 2018.

Doctor Who Season 13 Release Date

Finally, following months of speculation, we have learned when Doctor Who season 13 will premiere on television. it’s a huge milestone for diehard fans who have been waiting months to hear this series get renewed.

30 p.m. on Sunday, October 31st. All of the Doctor Who devotees will only have to wait a few more days to view new installments of the program. The news, however, did not provide a US premiere date; we believe the series will be aired across the pond shortly after its UK debut.

We’ve also received several more hints that will undoubtedly pique the interest of every fan. We’ve even got a few more teasers that will undoubtedly pique the interests of all Whovian fans, who are eagerly anticipating Jodie Whittaker’s final complete season as the Doctor.

Doctor Who Season 13 : About

Unfortunately, neither of these events gives anything away, and there’s nothing about the series’ storyline. For the time being, we only have what was presented to us in the July teaser. So, for the time being, if the release date has been confirmed, we believe that Doctor Who news will be on its way soon. So keep your fans waiting, because your series is due to premiere on television.

