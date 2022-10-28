New Update of Division 2: What Are the Major Changes in Latest Update?

The Division 2 has received the 1.46 update, and the following is a complete list of the modifications and fixes that have been made available in this version. Massive Entertainment was responsible for the game’s development, and Ubisoft was the one that brought it to market in 2019.

The game has been improved with regular updates to provide players with a more satisfying gameplay experience. The game received some very cool comments from players. As a result, today’s release includes a wide variety of enhancements and problem fixes. Everything that’s changed in the latest 1.46 update for The Division 2 is detailed here.

The Notes for the Division 2 Update 1.46

Gear

We have corrected the problem where the Umbra Initiative Mask would clip with certain vanity masks.

The problem where the Umbra Initiative Mask was missing its visual and mod slots has been fixed.

The problems with the Umbra Initiative Mask remaining active even when the “Always Show Mask” option in the Inventory was toggled to the off position have been resolved.

Fixed the issue where the dye slots on all of the Umbra Initiative Gear Set’s pieces were non-functional for some reason.

The user interface problem with the incorrect arrangement of the Umbra Initiative Kneepads visual slots has been fixed.

Fixed: the standard chest pieces and the named chest pieces that come with the Uzina Getica Brand Set each only have one Attribute.

This bug has been fixed, which prevented the Striker’s Battlegear Gear Set 4 pieces bonus from being applied when players swapped between identical Striker pieces from their inventories.

This bug has been fixed, which prevented the set bonus effect from being lost while switching between two Gear Set loadouts that each contains at least two unique item components for Ongoing Directive, Negotiator’s Dilemma, Striker’s Battlegear, and Foundry Bulwark, respectively.

The Division 2: Weapons in the Latest Update

Busy Little Bee Exotic Pistol Talent buffs skill damage

The issue where the blueprint for the Busy Little Bee Exotic Pistol did not become available after attaining level 85 of the seasonal reward track has been fixed.

The issue where The Picaro’s Holster, Hermano Backpack, Bloody Knuckles, and Busy Little Bee were failing to drop from their respective targeted loot pools has been fixed.

We have resolved a problem that prevented the Ongoing Directive Gear Set Talent – The Rules of Engagement from producing Specialization weapon ammo in the Dark Zone.

The localization of Striker’s Battlegear has been brought up to date; the Talent descriptions for Press the Advantage and Striker’s Gamble should now be accurate: (https://trello.com/c/hkxe5b9p/16-gear-strikers-battlegear)

The problem where the Dread Edict Talent – Full Stop would compound with damage dealt by skills, talents, or status effects has been fixed.

We have resolved an issue that prevented the Sledgehammer Talent from being displayed in the Recalibration Station talent library.

The drop rates and criteria for the Bluescreen Exotic LMG have been updated for legendary foes.

Stability

Issues with the server’s stability have been fixed.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when entering an Iron Horse Raid group through matchmaking, heading to the pilot, and then selecting Countdown from the menu.

Dark Zone

Targeted Loot in the Dark Zone will not be fixed; it will continue to drop as normal loot rather than contaminated loot.

In order for players to be eligible for the DZ West bag award, they will need to successfully execute five extractions from the DZ West.

The Update for Division 2: Miscellaneous

It has been fixed so that rare components will no longer drop from control point cashes.

On the Mega Map, the incorrect icon for the countdown has been updated.

The problem with the Pilot menu has been fixed so that picking Countdown will no longer replace the thrilling Raid group.

After creating a raid group and examining other players, the problem where the Inspect menu would overlap with the Social menu has been fixed.

We have resolved an issue that prevented the “Mark All as Junk” button from the Options menu from functioning properly.

The problem where the loading button would display while trying to create a Countdown session while in a Raid group and the difficulty of the Raid would be the same as the Countdown one has been fixed.

Manhunt

The amount of time that must elapse in order to complete Stage 10 of the Seasonal timed challenges for Manning National Zoo, Roosevelt Island and Wall Street has been fixed to 60 minutes.

Fixed the issue where Legacy or Season 9 Hidden Alliance caches were being rewarded for Global Events and Leagues instead of Season 10 Price of Power caches

The problem where the image of the Chirpy League was being used as the thumbnail image for the Lucky League trophy when viewing it in the Apparel Menu has been fixed.

Conclusion

The Division 2 has received the 1.46 update, and it includes a wide variety of enhancements and fixes. The game has been improved with regular updates to provide players with a more satisfying gameplay experience. Massive Entertainment was responsible for the game’s development, and Ubisoft was the one that brought it to market in 2019.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when entering an Iron Horse Raid group through matchmaking, heading to the pilot, and then selecting Countdown from the menu. Targeted Loot in the Dark Zone will continue to drop as normal loot rather than contaminated loot.

Rare components will no longer drop from control point cashes. Fixed the issue where Legacy or Season 9 Hidden Alliance caches were being rewarded for Global Events and Leagues instead of Season 10 Price of Power caches. The amount of time that must elapse in order to complete Stage 10 of the Seasonal timed challenges for Manning National Zoo, Roosevelt Island, and Wall Street has been fixed.

Also Read: What Do You Mean by GIF? How Can We Use a GIF..

Also Read: How to Fix if No 5G Network is Available? Follow the Instructions for Instant Fixing!