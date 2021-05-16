Disney bought the rights to Lalica in the United States for a record sum [OFICJALNIE]

Disney, the owner of ESPN, has announced that it will acquire the rights to show the Spanish League in the United States at the end of the 2028/2029 season.

Recently, BEIN Sports showed Lalika in the United States. Now Disney has announced an exclusive acquisition.

Matches will be shown on ESPN channels until the end of the 2028/2029 season. The entire deal, valued at 1. 1.2 billion, is the highest foreign contract in the history of the Spanish league. Meetings will be commented in English and Spanish.

The CEO is proud to have reached such a long-term agreement.

– We have signed a historic rights agreement with the highest league of Spanish club football. It is one of the best and most popular football leagues in the world. It includes some of the best clubs in the world and some of the best players in the world. The eight-year deal with the commentary rights in English and Spanish will begin in August and bring 380 Premier League matches and several Secunda Division matches. Bob Sebeck said the deal strengthens the position of ESPN Plus as a key destination for an American football fan.

Currently showing ESPN, Copa del Rey, German Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, Karapo Cup, ErTVC and Nations League.

KACPER SASIAK