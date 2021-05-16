Disney and retailers are changing the mask policy in the United States – small businesses big business

+



Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando (Photo: Travis Gergen / Unsplash)

U.S. health officials announced this week that citizens will be vaccinated Govit-19, More than two weeks after the second dose, no longer needed to use More expensive In very closed and open environments. The historic decision also affected the policy for the use of safety equipment in companies.

Yesterday, May 14, the Disney Announced that visitors will no longer be required to wear the mask in common outdoor areas Walt Disney World ResortIn Orlando, Florida. However, equipment is still required in all internal locations and on transportation routes provided by the company.

During the second quarter earnings presentation, Disney CEO Bob Chapeck, Said Relaxation will give “Walt Disney the most comfortable experience in the heat and humidity of the world this summer”.

Networks Retail Places too Already launched The use of masks will make its premises more flexible. Walmart, Costco and Trader Jose said vaccinated customers no longer need to use the tools. The companies said they did not need proof of vaccination, but expect customers to take responsibility.

However, the position is not unanimous. In an interview with the Business Insider portal, networks such as Target and Macis did not impose the use of masks indefinitely within their facilities.