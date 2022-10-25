Discord Inspect Element Not Working: How to Solve the Error?

Discord is a fun place on the internet where you can talk to a wide range of people and join groups that interest you. Discord is a place where people can talk to like-minded people and communities, but it has also been used to send fake messages, mostly for fun.

Using the PC (Windows and Mac) app’s “Inspect Element” feature, it was possible to send fake messages on Discord. But users have been saying that the Discord Inspect Element doesn’t work on their PC app as of late.

Users said that when they press Ctrl+Shift+I or Command+Option+I on their Windows or Mac computers, respectively, no Insect Elements window comes up. That means that the Inspect Element feature in the Discord app can no longer be used.

Why Doesn’t the Discord Inspect Element Work?

There are a lot of Discord users who are upset that the “Inspect Element” feature on the Discord PC app doesn’t work. You might think that this is a bug, but the truth is that Discord has turned off the Inspect Element feature. In one of the Reddit threads, a member of the staff at Discord confirmed this.

According to what the Discord staff member said, the Inspect Element feature on the Stable version of the desktop app has been turned off. As people become more and more socially engineered, more and more regular users were able to open the inspector mode (Inspect Element), which makes it more likely that their Discord account will be hacked.

But this method no longer works, either. Both Windows and Mac can’t do it. Instead, when I tried this method on my Mac and Windows PC, adding the file didn’t do anything. When you start Discord after adding the code to the settings.json file, the file is reset to the way it was before, taking out the code line you added.

So, the whole story is that if you use the stable version of the Discord app on your PC, you can no longer use the “Inspect Element” feature.

What to Do if Inspect Element Doesn’t Work on the Discord App?

Now that the Stable Discord desktop app doesn’t let you use the inspect Elements feature anymore, what else can we do? You can use “Inspect Elements” in Discord in two ways, which is good news.

Use Discord Web

Even though the company got rid of the inspection element feature in the app, it is still available and can be used on the Discord web platform. If you open discord in a web browser on your PC, you can look at the different parts of the page. You can do this with browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Brave.

Open Google Chrome or your preferred browser.

Sign in to your account on Discord.

Now, open the Developer Tools window by pressing Command + Option + J (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + J (Windows).

Click on the Cursor icon in the top left corner of the Developer Tools window, then click on the part of the Discord page you want to look at.

Use Discord PTB Version

The Inspect Element feature is no longer available in the Stable version of the Discord Desktop app, but it is still available in the beta and Cannery versions. So, you can get the PTB version of Discord, also known as the Public Testing Beta version. You can also use the Cannery version, but bugs and glitches tend to happen more often with that version.

Go to the page where you can get Discord.

Scroll down and click the button that says “Download Public Test Build.”

Choose your platform and download the setup file for Discord.

Open the file and install the PTB version of Discord on your computer.

Here, you can freely use the Instec Elementy feature by pressing Command + Option + I (Mac) or Ctrl + Shift + I. (Windows).

Conclusion

Discord is a place where people can talk to like-minded people and join groups. The PC (Windows and Mac) version of the Discord app’s “Inspect Element” feature doesn’t work. Inspect Element allows users to send fake messages to each other.

The inspection element feature is no longer available in the Stable version of the Discord Desktop app, but it is still available in beta and Cannery versions. If you open discord in a web browser on your PC, you can look at the different parts of the page using this feature.