Diplo Place Morgan Wallen’s song ‘Heartless’ and the crowd loved it

Morgan Wallen It started from every site where he played his music, but on Saturday night he got the biggest platform of all … the crowd loved it.

Diplo W.D.R. It was headline news for about 2,000 people at Tampa Pool, and at 1 a.m. he stirred his heart with Wallen, “heartless.”

TMJet broke the story … Wallen threw the n-word When a friend returned home in Nashville on Sunday night, the reaction was quick. His label, Big Loud Records, terminated his contract indefinitely. He also opted out of radio streaming on Sirius XM, iHair Radio, Pandora and other platforms. CMT has dropped his performance and now he is ineligible for ACM Awards.



Although his radio play has dropped 71% since the video’s release, sales of his albums and song charts have risen from 5,000 on Tuesday to 22,500 after the video’s release … a 339% increase.

And Wallen’s sister Wrote an emotional post, Says his brother is a good man who does no harm to his heart and should not be defined by bad moments. Diplo clearly agrees.