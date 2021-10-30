Dexter Season 9: Release Date, Trailer and Cast

The wait is over! Dexter Season 9 will premiere on Sunday, November 7th at 9 pm ET/PT. Catch up with the latest episodes of Dexter before the new season premieres! Watch all 8 seasons of Dexter on Netflix now.

Season 9 of Dexter is coming later in the year, and all of its fans are counting down the days until it arrives.

The much-loved crime drama, which has been on our screens for seven years and will conclude in 2013, is gearing up to make a highly anticipated return.

The narrative is continuing with a plot about a troubled serial killer called Dexter Morgan, which will be continued after the conclusion of season 8.

The Showtime series is being produced, and the renowned TV network has stated that the program will return for one last time. Yes, the popular Dexter series will come to an end this year.

The program has aired on Syfy between 2006 and 2013, with the first eight seasons broadcast. The show’s success was fueled by a total of 96 episodes, which helped it become one of the most famous series in history.

Take a look at the other aspects of Dexter Season 9 (final season) to see what they’re about.

When Is Dexter Season 9 Released?

The new season will premiere on November 7, 2021, with a 2 PM Eastern time slot. The limited series will be available on the streaming site Shudder, with ten episodes in total.

The six directed by renowned filmmaker Marcos Siega will form a limited-series revival. He’s also directed earlier seasons of the program.

Dexter Season 9 Trailer

Showtime has just released the 90-second trailer for Dexter, which you can watch above. The trailer was enough to cause a frenzy of anticipation among fans. The trailer suggests little portions of what’s in the game in the final season.

While most of the series that returns after a long time tend to dilute previous versions, there are no such indications in Dexter season 9.

He couldn’t hide forever. The sixth season of Dexter, titled New Blood, will premiere on November 7, 2021, on Showtime. pic.twitter.com/FL04fkEKHA

SHOWTIME is a showtime subscription service available in the United States, Canada, and Scandinavia.

From new adventures to love affairs, and of course, Dexter’s thirst for blood will undoubtedly guarantee the program’s success. The long-awaited sequel episodes of the hit series will undoubtedly bring fans to the edge of their seats.

Dexter Season 9 Cast

Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as Dexter opposite Jennifer Carpenter in Season 10 of the Showtime/Netflix series, according to a press release from both networks on July 5. Finally, Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan. Despite the fact that the character’s death at the conclusion of season 8 has been debunked, Debra’s return is confirmed.

The main cast will also add some new actors, such as Clancy Brown, who will play the part of Kurt Caldwell, the show’s primary antagonist. Julia Jones will be cast as Angela, the police chief of Iron Lake, and Ryan Magidoff will play Teddy. The new season will be returning with 10 episodes.

There’s also a brand-new cast of characters, including Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, basketball champ Shaquille O’Neal, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw. Other newcomers include Oscar Wahlberg, Alano Miller, Jack Alcott, and Jamie Chung.

Let’s have a look at the new season of Dexter, which is set to premiere on September 30. We’ll keep you informed as soon as we obtain any new information regarding the series.

