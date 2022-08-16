From the pilot episode, viewers were hooked on Michael C. Hall’s Showtime series Dexter Morgan. People couldn’t get enough of the man who is a blood spatter analyst by day and a deadly vigilante who hunts down other murders by night when the show debuted in 2006. People are still talking about how the show Dexter should have ended even though it ended in 2013.

After Dexter tried to start over in Argentina, the show ended with his coworkers assuming he had died in a boating accident. However, it doesn’t take long for us to find out that Dexter is, in fact, still with us, albeit under a new identity and in the state of Oregon. Fans have been wondering if a Season 9 will ever be made to offer us true closure on Dexter’s arc, as the show deliberately left the doors open for Dexter Morgan to return to our screens in the future.

Dexter has been announced to return to the killing after Showtime renewed the series for a ninth season consisting of 10 episodes (via Deadline). Here’s what we know about the revival so far, including that Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips will be back.

Name Dexter Season 9 Release Date To be Announced Lead Role Michael C. Hall Genre Crime Drama Mystery Director Marcos Siega Country of origin United States No. of Episodes Coming soon

Dexter Season 9 Cast

Many of Dexter’s principal actors have moved on to other things. Michael C. Hall, for instance, co-starred with Adam Driver in the 2019 film The Report and had a small role in The Crown. According to Deadline, Hall had previously stated that he would be open to reprising the role that made him famous if the opportunity presented itself. Although only Hall from the original cast has been confirmed to return, other performers are certainly open to guest starring in this revival.

David Zayas, who plays Angel Batista, and C.S. Lee, who plays Vince Masuka, are both likely to return for Season 4. Will Jennifer Carpenter, who played Debra Morgan until her tragic death at the end of Season 8 of Dexter, return in any capacity? According to Dexter’s first four-season showrunner Clyde Phillips, Carpenter is a strong candidate to reprise her role in the upcoming reboot as Debra in various dream sequences and recollections.

“There’s room to work some dramatic miracles. All I have to say on the matter is that “This is what he revealed to Us Weekly, he said. Phillips has not confirmed her return, though, because he “can’t answer” the question at this time.

Screen Rant claims that the season will gain some additional star power with the inclusion of John Cusack, making him the first confirmed new cast member since the announcement of season 9. Kurt, the role supposedly played by Cusack, sounds like he may be an intriguing adversary for our antihero.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter published on November 17, 2020, legendary director Marcos Siega has joined the revival as an executive producer, which is excellent news.

For six of the episodes, he will also serve as a director. Siega is one of Phillips’ longest-standing partners. During the original eight-season run of Dexter, he helmed nine episodes that were largely favorably received, so Phillips’s expectation that his presence will go a long way toward making up with those who felt wronged by the season eight conclusion seems well founded.

After that, you’ll have to check back frequently to learn about any casting updates in the subsequent months. Season 9 of Dexter is planned to begin filming in early 2021, therefore Showtime is eager to receive casting confirmations as soon as possible.

Dexter Season 9 Plot

The plot of Dexter season 9 has not been revealed. Season 8’s ambiguity, on the other hand, provides the revival with a wide range of potential outcomes.

Fans have proposed various plot developments for this story on Reddit and other online discussion boards. Friends and family of Dexter Morgan thought he was dead when we last saw him, but he had really fled to Oregon using a false identity. When a new serial killer emerges, it’s possible that Dexter will emerge from his seclusion. Once his former friends find out he’s still alive, they’ll surely go looking for him to bring him to justice.

In an interview with TV Insider, Phillips remarked, “We’re going forward to a finale that will be, as Chekhov said, startling but inevitable.” This comment is oddly comforting given how hollow it is. Phillips would only say that the revival will take up eight years after the previous ending and would feature Dexter “somewhere we’ve never seen him before,” so that’s about all we know about the plot.

An actual Dexter Morgan might serve as inspiration for the reboot, or the show could finish the way Clyde Phillips originally intended. Phillips’ plan all along was to have Dexter apprehended and executed, at which moment he would have a visionary encounter with the serial killers he had killed in the past (LaGuerta, Doakes, and the Trinity Killer) (via Digital Spy). Season 9 may build to this moment, in which Dexter kills off one last serial killer before being brought to justice.

While it’s fantastic to see Michael C. Hall back in his legendary character, the first photograph Showtime published of him doing so (on February 25) doesn’t reveal anything about the show’s plot. And for those who just couldn’t get enough of Dexter Morgan’s criminal activities, this announcement will come as welcome news indeed in the coming months as more information are sure to emerge. Don’t miss out on information as it becomes available, and keep checking back for updates.

Dexter Season 9 Release Date

A new beginning for Dexter has been in the works for some time. According to a report from Deadline, production on the limited run is scheduled to begin at the beginning of 2021, and the limited run is provisionally scheduled to be released in the fall of the same year. However, Comicbook.com did confirm that production was on schedule as of December 2020, suggesting that this deadline may potentially be achieved. This is subject to change, so you should continue checking for updates as they become available.

In addition, Deadline was able to secure a quote from Gary Levine, who serves as the Co-President of Entertainment for Showtime. Levine is quoted as saying, “We would only return to this one-of-a-kind character if we came up with a fresh perspective that was truly innovative and up to the standards set by the outstanding original series.

The good news is that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to film it and share it with the rest of the world.” From the first season on, Phillips served as the show’s head writer, as well as an executive producer and showrunner.

He worked as a consultant on several episodes of the fifth season, but after that, he severed all ties with the series and has not been involved with it since. Even though his comeback is a significant development, he is not the only one who will be returning to the show.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Season 9 of Dexter: New Blood?

After leaving to sail off into the sunset storm a decade ago, Dexter Morgan has returned and is ready for some fresh blood. Showtime is planning to officially give the “Dexter” resurrection the go-ahead in October 2020, and the debut is scheduled for November 7 of the following year, 2021.

Where Can I Watch Season 9 of Dexter?

After it has aired, each new episode of Dexter will be made accessible to stream online. After an episode has aired on Showtime, it will be available through Hulu’s on demand streaming service so that users can watch it whenever they want.

Conclusion

