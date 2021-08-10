Dexter Season 9 Release Date, Cast & Plot Everything you need to know







The show named, Dexter is among the most loved & famous shows that’s why there’s a talk in town about its revival after so many years. The final season of the show was aired almost 10 years ago yet the show has not been forgotten by the audience as there is a huge craze about it among people all over the world. Dexter is coming up with its 9th season, the show will also witness the return of a well-known character after his death. Actually, the series is based on the book by Jeff’s Lindsay’s thriller book series that depicts the adventures of a forensic scientist.

In the last season of the show, Dexter was highly praised by the audience and the critics. The showrunner of the series was declared Clyde Phillips and he only announced the return of the series with 10 new episodes.

Now, we just have to wait for the show, and let’s see what it brings to the table. Let’s know about the plot of the series to refresh our memories about it. The plot of the show in season 8 shows that Dexter founds himself as a lumberjack for his sister’s death, whose name is Debra Morgan. During the hurricane, he buried his sister in the sea. The thing that is unclear right now is about the plot which will be shown in the 9 the season of the series. The teaser of the show has been released now which gives us a clear idea about Dexter’s job role as a sales associate in New York for an import company. To know a little more, we need for the trailer to be launched and it would be interesting to watch the whole series after so long. One thing that is assured is that the show is going to be really interesting and eye-catching.

The actual release date of the show has not been announced yet, but the teaser of the show is currently the hot topic of all social media platforms. The teaser is also available on youtube. As per the reports, the production of the show has just finished in the month of July, so it can be assumed that the show could be released at the end of this year.

Michael C Hall, Julia Jones, Alano Murphy, Jamie Chung, can be seen in season 9 of the show. However, the official cast of the show hasn’t been announced yet.

Dexter’s revival after a decade can be seen creating a huge impact on the audience and it is all over the news. However, stay updated to get to know about the official release date of the show.







