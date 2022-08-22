Devon Franklin Net Worth: How Did He Make Such a Huge Wealth?

DeVon Franklin is an actor, producer, and motivational speaker from the United States. . He was born on April 13, 1978, in Oakland, California. He is known for his roles in movies like Heaven Is for Real and The Hollywood Commandments.

He also gives speeches to inspire people. He wrote a book with his wife, Meagan Good, called The Wait. It was a New York Times Best-seller. He also preaches at the Seventh-day Adventist church.

Early Life of Devon Franklin

DeVon Franklin was born in Oakland, California, on April 13, 1978. Don Ray Franklin and Paulette Franklin are his parents. Two brothers live with him. Franklin’s parents split up when he was a child, and his mother raised him.

He lost his father, which hurt him very much. He tried to keep himself busy to deal with the death of his father. That’s how he wanted to get people thinking by making them laugh. He finished his studies at the University of South California and got his degree.

Devon Franklin Career Life

When he was 15, DeVon Franklin gave his first sermon at his uncle’s church. This was the start of his career as a preacher. As a junior executive, he worked for Tracey Edmonds Entertainment. His first job in Hollywood was as a creative executive for Metro Goldwyn Mayer, which was his first job in the city.

Franklin went on to make movies like The Pink Panther 2, The Ugly Truth, The Karate Kid, and Heaven is for Real. In 2014, he started his own production company called Franklin Entertainment. He is now the president and CEO of the company. He often preaches on The Dr. Oz Show, where he talks about a variety of spiritual issues.

Personal Life of Devon Franklin

Franklin was raised as a Christian Seventh-day Adventist. In 2011, he started dating Meagan Good, and in 2012, the two of them got married. But in December 2021, he told her he was going to file for a divorce, which would end their nine-year marriage. Still, no one knows for sure why they broke up. They didn’t have any kids together.

Net Worth of Devon Franklin

DeVon Franklin has a net worth of $5 million, which he earned via hard work and talent. He has produced a number of successful films. Heaven is for Real, one of his most famous films, became a huge success. The film grossed more than $100 million at the box office. He also runs his own production company, which provides him with additional money.

He co-wrote a book with Meagan Good called The Wait, which was chosen as a New York Times best-seller, adding to his income. He also makes a lot of money preaching the gospel and appears frequently on television shows where he preaches on a variety of issues. He owns a home in Los Angeles, which contributes to his wealth

Achievements of Devon Franklin

He was named by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the youngest and most powerful executives under the age of 35. In a similar way, the NAACP called him one of the Top 10 Industry Impact Players.

Beliefnet named him one of the “Most Influential Christians Under 40.” Variety Magazine called him one of the “Top 10 Producers to Watch,” and Ebony Magazine named him one of the “Top 100 Influential African-Americans in America.”

Income Sources

DeVon Franklin has more than one way to bring in money. He makes money from his jobs as a preacher and a producer, among other things. He has made a lot of movies.

He also makes a lot of money from his production company, Franklin Entertainment, which he owns. He has been on a lot of shows and done interviews, which have also paid him. No one knows yet how much he makes each month.

Social Media Profile of Devon Franklin

Devon’s accounts on social media have been verified. He is followed by over 1.5 million people on Instagram and over 1.7 million people on Facebook. In addition, he has over 186,000 people subscribed to his self-titled channel on YouTube.

Ethnicity, Religion & Political Views

Many people are curious about Devon Franklin’s race, nationality, ancestry, and ethnicity. Let’s check it out! According to public sources like IMDb and Wikipedia, Devon Franklin is not of a certain race. We will make changes to this article about Devon Franklin’s religion and political views.

But his time at MGM would not last long. After months of talk, Sony Pictures Entertainment bought MGM in 2005. After the sale, Sony's Columbia Pictures offered Franklin a job and hired him as a Director of Development.

Trivia

He was a brother-in-law of La’Myia Good

Similarly, he is a former senior VP of production at Sony Pictures Entertainment

He is a good friend to Adrienne Houghton and Israel Houghton.

Final Words

DeVon Franklin’s net worth is $5 million in 2022. He’s an American film producer, actor, author, motivational speaker, and preacher. He produced Heaven Is Real. He’s also co-author of The Wait. Motivator and Seventh-day Adventist preacher. Franklin’s divorce from Meagan Good in 2021 made headlines.