Top News

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford vs. Bucks Ankle Injury in First Quarter

by

Rib and thumb injuries could not prevent Matthew Stafford from starting Saturday game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, But an ankle injury did not knock Stafford out of Ford Field.

Stafford was injured in the Lions’ third attacking game when he rolled his right ankle while trying to avoid a win over Bucks striker Devin White.

He stayed for the next play, completing a 2-yard pass to Danny Amandola, which was down first, and then went to the Lions bench, where he received immediate medical attention.

The coaches knocked Stafford’s ankle back, but he could not put any weight on his leg and jumped on one leg in the tunnel behind the Lions bench. He was 2-for-3 to cross 17 yards.

Lions GM Candidate:Matthew Stafford should be the Lions QB in 2021

Genius:Tom Brady’s NFL Debut Vs Lions: Why Didn’t He Wear Honolulu Blue & Silver?

0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

2020 NBA Draft Tracker: Live pick-by-big grades, results, analysis as Anthony Edwards is selected first

The 2020 NBA Draft will be unlike anything else in league history,...
Read More

You may also like

Dallas County Adds 982 Corona Virus Cases, Average Daily Case Infection

First on CNN: Leading government agency acknowledges Biden’s success and begins formal transformation

‘A new voice with new ideas:’ Biden introduces Biden list as Transport Secretary candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *