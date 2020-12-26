Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford vs. Bucks Ankle Injury in First Quarter

Rib and thumb injuries could not prevent Matthew Stafford from starting Saturday game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, But an ankle injury did not knock Stafford out of Ford Field.

Stafford was injured in the Lions’ third attacking game when he rolled his right ankle while trying to avoid a win over Bucks striker Devin White.

He stayed for the next play, completing a 2-yard pass to Danny Amandola, which was down first, and then went to the Lions bench, where he received immediate medical attention.

The coaches knocked Stafford’s ankle back, but he could not put any weight on his leg and jumped on one leg in the tunnel behind the Lions bench. He was 2-for-3 to cross 17 yards.

Chase Daniel replaces Stafford for the Lions second offensive series. This is the third straight game he has played for Stafford due to injury.

In the victory over Washington on November 15, Stafford suffered a somewhat torn ligament in his right thumb, which he continued to play for, and lost to the Green Bay Packers on December 13.

Last week, Stafford started out with two injuries, but withdrew early in the fourth quarter and the Lions dropped three touchdowns to make it 46-25 to the Tennessee Titans.

Officially, the return of Stafford vs. The Bucks is questionable.

In the meantime, Tom Brady He threw his second touchdown pass into several possessions – this time 27 yards to Mike Evans – giving Tampa Bay a 13-0 lead with 7:39 remaining in the first quarter. He had a 33-yard score at the start with Rob Krankowski, however Bucks missed an extra point.

