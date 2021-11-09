What Did We Think About Detective Pikachu 2?

Detective Pikachu is back in a new movie!

The first film was a huge success and now the sequel is coming out. With all the information we have so far, it’s clear that this will be an amazing movie. You can’t wait to see what happens next with Tim Goodman and his partner, Detective Pikachu? Well, you don’t have to wait any longer because the trailer for the second film has been released. Check it out below!

Everything We Know So Far About Pikachu 2

A sequel to Detective Pikachu was announced several months prior to the initial film’s release. Sadly, plans now changed. The cute Detective Pikachu has always appeared to have an excellent future, even before the film hit theaters.

Ryan Reynolds’ voice-acting the yellow fuzzy Pikachu was a huge success. The live-action adaptation of the monumental video game, which has earned more than $433 million worldwide since its release last year, is one example. It’s a no-brainer to consider making a sequel.

When the producers revealed that a sequel is in development, fans were overjoyed! Recent events, on the other hand, appear to contradict this. Detective Pikachu 2 is an action-packed, mystery thriller that follows a boy and his Pikachu to solve the murder of Professor Oak in the Pokemon universe.

What Did We Think Would Happen in Pikachu 2?

The second Detective Pikachu film will be quite different from the first, following the events of which Detective Pikachu 2 will take place. We’re still anticipating seeing Ryan Reynolds returning. However, this time around, he’ll be playing Tim’s father, Harry Goodman.

At the conclusion of Detective Pikachu, it was revealed that Tim’s ability to hear Pikachu speak was due to Mewtwo transferring Harry’s consciousness into Pikachu in order to save him.

And, last but not least, after everything was restored to normal, Harry returned to his human form while Pikachu spoke his adorable “Pika-pika” dialogue. We believe Harry and Tim will continue to investigate crimes in Ryme City.

When Will the Next Detective Pikachu Film Premiere?

Detective Pikachu was released in the United States on May 10, 2019. Even months before the film’s release, the sequel was already determined. On January 25, 2018, Summit announced that Oren Uziel would be writing the script for the sequel.

In February 2020, lead actor Justice Smith revealed to ComingSoon that he had not heard anything about a sequel. With the arrival of the Coronavirus pandemic, another three months passed before the lockdowns began.

We received terrible news in May 2021, two years after our wedding. The film’s conclusion has been postponed, according to actor Chadwick Boseman. The second chapter of “Black Panther” was previously nixed. I’m not sure if it’ll happen. I’m not sure if I agree with you. We’ve got to put our expectations on the ground.

I’m not sure it’ll happen. Yes, I’m confident that it will. Honestly, I’m a huge admirer who knows, who knows? I hope so.” Smith said. As of October 2021, there has been no word on a sequel.

What Characters Will Return in This Series?

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Harry Goodman’s son, Tim, in the sequel. Aaron Paul also returns as Todd Ingram. The original film’s cast members include Ryan Reynolds as Harry Goodman and Justice Smith as Tim Goodman.

The main cast includes Ken Watanabe as Harry’s buddy, Detective Yoshida, and Kathryn Newton as Lucy Stevens, a journalist who assisted them with the investigation.

We assumed that these primary actors would reprise their roles in the sequel. Unfortunately, it appears that the sequel is now out of the question.

