Deshane Watson removes Texans notes from social media profiles amid ownership tensions

Deshan Watson On Saturday he raised an eyebrow Houston Texans From his social media profiles amid growing tension between him and the organization.

Now, if Watson wants to get in touch with him, there are recommendations for his agent and marketing company.

Houston does not appear to be interested in trading the young quarterback they signed for a major contract extension at the start of the 2020 season.

New Texans head coach David Gully said Friday that Watson took the job knowing he was a quarterback.

“He’s a Houston Texans quarterback, that’s all I care about,” he told reporters. ESPN.

“That’s all I know. He’s a Houston Texan. I wanted to be a Houston Texan. The reason I ‘m in this position today is because I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan.

While Houston traded the top players around him like Deandrey Hopkins, he still has 4,823 passing yards in the NFL.

He also added 33 Touch Down bass. But Houston was 4-12 and without a first-round draft pick.

Watson is said to have named New York Jets And Miami Dolphins Top spots on his business list. But he has no trade-off section in his contract and it can work in his favor.