Denver flight: United Airlines flight returns to airport due to aircraft wreckage outside Denver

Airport spokesman CNN said United Flight 328 suffered a mechanical problem and returned safely to the airport at 1:30 p.m.

“No injuries were reported at this time,” the tweet said.

Additional tweets from police have landed trash in the Northmore and Red Leaf areas of Commons Park and Broomfield. The city is located 25 miles north of Denver and 30 miles east of Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 had returned safely to Denver International Airport “shortly after takeoff due to a proper mechanical failure.”

“The FAA is aware of reports of debris near the aircraft’s runway,” the statement said.

The plane was carrying 241 people, including 10 crew, on board 328, according to United Airlines CNN.

According to air traffic control communications with Flight 328 received by CNN, pilots are asked to issue a daily call, telling air traffic controllers that “we have experienced engine failure”.

Rachel Welt, a spokeswoman for the Broomfield Police Department, told a news conference that police had received calls from residents that they had heard a large explosion.

“Then they began to look at what they thought was a plane falling into the sky. What debris it was,” Weld said, describing the debris as “some external pieces of the aircraft.”

The FAA said police are working to protect the large garbage dump for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is in charge of the investigation.

“The NDSP has opened an investigation into the engine incident on February 20, 2021, United 777. NDSP investigators based in Denver are responding,” said NDSP spokesman Peter Nutson C. .My My.

Meanwhile, the NDSP said it “wants all debris to be kept under investigation” and Broomfield police warned residents not to touch or move at the airport.

Kieran Cain told CNN they heard a loud bang when a plane flew while he was playing with his kids at a local elementary school.

“We saw it, we heard the big bang, we looked up, there was black smoke in the sky,” Cain told CNN.

“The debris started to rain, you know, it’s like it’s floating down, not very heavy, but really if you look at it now, it’s huge pieces of metal everywhere,” he said.

“I was amazed that the plane continued unhindered, without really changing its trajectory or doing anything,” he said. “It’s just going to happen like nothing happened.”

Cain said he and his children took refuge under the overhang as the debris came down.