Delilah Own Release Date | Cast And More

The stories of single mothers doing good in their lives always inspire us to work harder. Delilah’s story is also one of them. The circumstances faced by a single mother and the developing relationships are displayed in the story.

People are waiting for a second season too. You can find some information below.

Craig Wright is the creator of the TV drama series that got released on 9th March 2021 on OWN.

Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, and Charles Randolph-Wright are the executive producers of the American show.

Delilah has completed its first season successfully with eight episodes.

What Is the Plotline of the Show Delilah?

The story of the show revolves around the protagonist named Delilah. She is a strong lawyer and a single mother. Ten years before, she quit her job in a law firm and decided to set up her practice. However, she is confused right now about her priorities. She is stuck between her kids and her career.

Talking about the end of the series, Delilah became aware of the intentions of Leah. She was doubtful of Leah as she built a bond with her kids, her friend Tamara, and her father’s professional life. Delilah and Tamara charged cases against each other. However, they just iron out their differences over here. The ending of the episode was interesting as a woman got missing. She was last seen with Delilah’s friend, Mace.

The second season will most probably be dealing with Mace and the mysterious disappearance of the unknown woman. Some other relationships will also receive some light, like Gordon’s relationship with Katya, and the reason for Casey going to Raleigh. The relationship between Delilah and her father was improving in Season 1. So, we can expect a light on the developing relationship as well.

The Release Date: When Will the Second Season of the Show Delilah Be Released on the Original Network?

The first season of the show concluded on 27th April 2021 with eight episodes. The running time of each episode was 42 minutes. The network has not renewed the show for its second season yet, but it has high chances for its renewal. The main reason for the renewal of the show is its ending. The last episode of Delilah ended with a cliffhanger. This project will also be paid more attention to now.

However, Jill Marie Jones, famous for her role as Tamara, hinted at the high chances for its renewal. She said that the bosses are very much happy with the success of the series. She concluded that she will be blessed to work with them again. She is also very much excited to discover more about Tamara’s character.

The filming of the first season began in October 2020. The production team was given a time of fewer than six months. Therefore, if the show will be renewed by the end of 2021, we can expect it in 2022.

What Are the Names of the Characters Involved in the Series Delilah?

Delilah Connolly, played by Mahara Hill, i s a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a strong girl and is highly principled in her profession.

s a lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is a strong girl and is highly principled in her profession. Tamara Roberts, played by Jill Marie , is the best friend of Delilah.

, is the best friend of Delilah. Demetria Barnes , played by Susan Heyward, is the associate of Delilah. She is newly appointed and is quite ambitious and fearless.

, played by Susan Heyward, is the associate of Delilah. She is newly appointed and is quite ambitious and fearless. Harper Obioha , played by Ozioma Akagha, is the secretary of Delilah.

, played by Ozioma Akagha, is the secretary of Delilah. Maia Leighton, played by Kelly Jacobs , is the teenage daughter of Delilah. Marcus Leighton, played by Braelyn Rankins, is the son of Delilah.

, is the teenage daughter of Delilah. Marcus Leighton, played by Braelyn Rankins, is the son of Delilah. Dion Connolly, played by Khalil Johnson, is the nephew of Delilah.

is the nephew of Delilah. Casey, portrayed by LaMonica Garrett, is the Deputy Mayor of Charlotte. She is Tamara’s love interest.

Gordon Leighton, played by Lyriq Ben t, is the ex-husband of Delilah.

t, is the ex-husband of Delilah. Andre’s role played by Joseph Callender

role played by Joseph Callender J amal, played by Michel Curiel , is the only best friend of Casey.

, is the only best friend of Casey. Wes Connolly , played by Nigel Gibbs, is the father of Delilah. He is the chief of the Police of Charlotte. He has an estranged relationship with his kids, which he wishes to repair.

, played by Nigel Gibbs, is the father of Delilah. He is the chief of the Police of Charlotte. He has an estranged relationship with his kids, which he wishes to repair. Nate Connolly, played by Leonard Harmon, is the younger brother of Delilah. He is a warm-hearted army veteran living in the Veteran Affairs Rehab Center. He got injured and paralyzed that led him to use a wheelchair.

is the younger brother of Delilah. He is a warm-hearted army veteran living in the Veteran Affairs Rehab Center. He got injured and paralyzed that led him to use a wheelchair. Christine Connolly, played by Candace B Harris, is the estranged wife of Nate and Dion’s mother.

is the estranged wife of Nate and Dion’s mother. Win , played by Gray Hawks, is the boss of Tamara.

, played by Gray Hawks, is the boss of Tamara. Mace Cunningham , played by Joe Holt, is a good friend of Delilah. He is professionally a private investigator.

, played by Joe Holt, is a good friend of Delilah. He is professionally a private investigator. Leah Davis , played by Saycon Sengbloh, is a college friend of Delilah.

, played by Saycon Sengbloh, is a college friend of Delilah. Katya, played by Amanda Tavarez, is the girlfriend of Gordon.

What Are the Ratings of the Show Delilah?

Delilah has received an average response from the audience and critics. It has received a rating of 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

There are not enough scores or ratings given on Rotten Tomatoes to be calculated.

Where Can We Watch the Series, Delilah?

You will find various websites over the Internet while searching for the show. You can find the show on its original platform, OWN.

The show can be streamed on Amazon Prime. You can buy the episodes or season from there.

You can also buy it from iTunes and Vudu.

Conclusion:

