Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date: Is It Based Upon a Real Story?

After a three-year break, Delhi Crime returned to Netflix on August 26 with its second season, but fans are already asking when a third season will be released.

Richie Mehta is the creator of the show, which depicts dramatized accounts of actual crimes that have occurred in Delhi, India. Season 1 focuses on the historic 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, and season 2 centers on a triple homicide carried out by the notorious Kachcha Baniyan gang. What the third season of Delhi Crime might be about is yet unknown. However, we’re moving too quickly. Let’s start off by finding out if Delhi Crime will have a third season.

Is Delhi Crime Season 3 Happening?

Delhi Crime season 3’s potential release on Netflix is unfortunately uncertain as of this writing because the series has neither been officially renewed nor canceled by the streaming service. However, given that the second season premiered on August 26, we shouldn’t be too shocked that there are currently no updates. We still have a reasonable faith.

The five-part series is incredibly compelling but far too short, and after binge-watching it, many viewers have taken to social media to demand more and inquire about when it will return. While we are unable to provide you with an official release date, we may be able to estimate when the crime drama will return.

Seasons 1 and 2 were not released until a considerable amount of time had passed, primarily because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The third season of Delhi Crime could be ready for release anytime in mid-to late-2023 or early-2024 if the show is renewed for another season. Production could start in early 2023 if the show is renewed for another season.

Renewal Status of Delhi Crime Season 3

Delhi Crime’s third season has not yet received a public renewal. The good news is that the team is already working diligently on scripts for the third broadcast, according to a series writer.

Writing for Delhi Crime since the end of season one, Sudhanshu Saria told Hindu that he was “launching into the screenplay for Delhi Crime [season 3].”

Then Saria would describe how “I don’t believe scheduling two shows at once is a wise idea. And although I was anxious when I agreed to do it, everything fit together flawlessly. I’m now working on the screenplay for Delhi Crime after finishing the scripts for Masoom.

Renewal decisions will almost always be made based on fan response, as is the case with all significant OTT streaming programs. And whether production companies think it is a wise investment to create another season.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast

Shefali Shah plays the major character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in “Delhi Crime.” She gets promoted to DIG before the end of the second season, but she is also moved to “somewhere secluded.” We don’t know where Chaturvedi has been sent, but that could indicate that she won’t be available to work with her team to solve another case.

However, getting moved can be a drawn-out process with all the paperwork and other requirements. This might enable Chaturvedi to remain for long enough to finish another case.

The show also features Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Dugal, as a strong female character in addition to Shah’s character. She was an IPS trainee in the first season, but in the second season, she is a legitimate police officer.

She may have to handle the case’s resolution in Chaturvedi’s absence, thus she will require her staff. This calls for the return of Inspector Bhupendra Singh of Rajesh Tailang, Sub-Inspector Jairaj Singh of Anurag Arora, Sub-Inspector Sudhir Kumar of Gopal Datt, and SHO Subhash Gupta of Sidharth Bhardwaj.

The Commissioner of Police under Adil Hussain, Kumar Vijay, is also anticipated to be present, particularly to demonstrate to Neeti Singh how the bureaucracy operates because Chaturvedi had previously protected her from it.

The show will require fresh actors to depict the criminals and red herrings, among other characters, as there will be a new case to solve. A new DCP is also anticipated to emerge if Chaturvedi were to depart. With all of this in mind, Season 3 will welcome a large number of new cast members.

