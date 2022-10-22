How to Delete Instagram Account? Follow the Steps to Delete the Account!

It is acceptable to delete your Instagram account permanently or temporarily deactivate it if you feel the need to take a break from social media. If you feel the need for a holiday, it is also acceptable to deactivate your Instagram account.

Before you deactivate or delete your Instagram account, we strongly suggest you download your data from the platform beforehand.

To turn off Instagram, do the following:

Use a browser to sign in to Instagram.

Click on your picture, then click “Profile” and “Edit Profile.”

Scroll down and click “Temporarily shut down my account.”

In the “Why are you disabling your account?” section, choose a reason.

Type in your password again, and then confirm your choice.

The process isn’t very different if you want to delete your Instagram account. Step-by-step instructions are in the article below.

If you’re worried about your privacy on Instagram, you can use a VPN to protect your information. A VPN keeps people from seeing what you do on the internet and makes it harder for hackers to get into your private information. We suggest using a VPN that you can trust, like NordVPN.

Instagram is one of the biggest social media sites in the world. Every month, more than a billion people use it.

This means that there are a lot of carefully chosen photos and stories to look at, but it also makes the platform a good place for scams to happen. There are a lot of cyberattacks and scams on Instagram. This year, we’ve written about several cyberattacks on Instagram, such as a phishing attack that gets around Gmail’s security filters.

Studies show that using Instagram and other social media platforms too much can be bad for your mental health. In 2021, Instagram tried to hide the results of an internal study that showed how bad the app was for teenage girls.

Are you concerned about your privacy? Do flashy influencers make you lose your temper? Do you want to spend less time scrolling through Instagram and focus on improving your productivity?

It might be time to turn off your Instagram account or even delete Instagram.

This post has detailed instructions on how to temporarily turn off Instagram or delete your Instagram account for good.

iPhone and Android Instagram Data Backup

Here’s how to get Instagram on your iPhone or Android device:

Tap the bottom-right profile photo.

Tap the top right triangle.

In the drop-down menu, select “Your activity.”

Choose “Download Your Information” to save your account details to your computer.

to save your account details to your computer. You should then proceed to the next step and click “Request Download.” If you want to have this information sent to a different email address, you may change the one that appears in the sender field.

If you want to have this information sent to a different email address, you may change the one that appears in the sender field. Key in your passphrase here.

Select “Request Download” to initiate the downloading process.

From 48 hours to 14 days may pass before you get your file. You’ll get an email with “Your Instagram Data” as the subject line. To get your file, click the link in the email. Usually, your profile information, photos, comments, and other data are in the file.

Conclusion

