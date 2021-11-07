Death on the Nile Confirm to Release on February 2022?

Death On The Nile is a new Agatha Christie novel

The Death on the Nile Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Detective Hercule Poirot travels to Egypt in order to solve another murder case. Hercule Poirot is coming back with another murder case to solve, this time in historical Egypt. In October, a sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, entitled Death On The Nile, is expected to hit theaters.

The third Thor feature is scheduled for release on November 3, 2021. Kenneth Branagh, the film’s director, and protagonist, will direct it once again. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, which will be released on September 14.

What Is the Story of the Niles’ Death?

Agatha Christie’s book of the same name is the basis for Agatha Christie’s novel, Death On The Nile. It is the second installment in the Murder on the Orient Express series, which was released in 2017. Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is a compulsive-compulsive detective in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Murder on the Links. He investigates multiple murders in order to expose the killers behind fatal incidents.

Poirot was commissioned to look into an ‘event in the Nile’ after closing the case in Murder on the Orient Express. The detective said yes, which suggested a possible sequel in the future. In Death On The Nile, Poirot will once again demonstrate his talents as he probes the murder of a young heiress in Egypt.

The next film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel The Murder on the Orient Express will be Death On The Nile (2020), which will star Peter Ustinov as Poirot. It will be the first cinematic version of the story since Death on the Nile (1978), which stars Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

When Will Death on the Nile Be Released?

On October 9, 2020, the crime drama will premiere. The movie is in post-production, and no further news of a delay has been announced. On December 20, 2019, the film was originally set to release. However, the premiere date has been postponed.

Hopefully, there will be no more delays in the future. The group was fortunate enough to complete production several months before the Coronavirus epidemic began to spread. Filming began in September 2019 and wrapped up in December 2019.

Who Is in the Cast of Death on the Nile?

There will be a large cast in the film version of Murder On The Nile. Kenneth Branagh will play the same character, detective Hercule Poirot. Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, the daughter of a retired British colonel and an American woman who believes in individualism and freedom underdogs, is played by Gal Gadot. In the upcoming film, The Snare, Seton’s character will be revealed to be Ichabod Crane.

The cast of the musical adaptation includes Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle, Annette Bening as Euphemia, Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian, Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne, Tom Bateman as Bouc, Emma Mackey as Jacqueline

The Murder on the Nile also reunites director Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green. Previously, they teamed up on the Orient Express murder.

Is There an Official Trailer for Death on the Nile?

20th Fox Century has yet to release an official trailer for Death On The Nile. We expect the trailer to drop soon, as the film’s release date is quickly approaching.