Dead Island 2- Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Latest Update

After seeing the announcement teaser in 2014, I recall being excited for Dead Island 2, but the devs were completely silent after that.

So, how did Dead Island 2 come to be? Let’s start with the development process, which was the main reason of Dead Island 2’s several delays. Originally, Dead Island 2 was set to be released in 2015, however it was delayed due to many production concerns.

Initially, Yager was the developer of Dead Island 2, but in 2015, the game’s development was transferred to another developer, which the publishers did not reveal. Yager and Deep Silver’s separate ideas of the project fell out of alignment,” according to the creators.

(Recently, Yager’s Prototype from Dead Island 2 was also released.) Following that, Dead Island 2’s unknown developers were also dropped. Sumo Digital revealed in 2016 that they were currently developing this game.

The development of Dead Island 2 was relocated to Dam buster Studios when THQ Nordic bought the rights to the game.

The entire production process was a disaster, but Dam buster Studios has begun over from the beginning to ensure that Dead Island 2 does not become obsolete. At the very least, it’s in the works.

Developers are now hiring for the QA team, which is a positive indicator because typically developers employ a QA team as soon as the launch date approaches. As stated in the job posting, “Deep Silver Dambuster Studios is hard at work on the next Dead Island installment:

The most eye-popping, wonderfully violent, zombie-slaying experience for gamers all over the world.” THQ Nordic and Dambuster must perform a fantastic job with Dead Island 2. Dead Island 2’s development cycle was nearly as long as Cyberpunk 2077’s.

One thing we do know is that Dead Island 2 will be released at some point, since recently leaked Epic Games paperwork showed that Dead Island 2 is meant to be an Epic Games Store exclusive, therefore I doubt THQ Nordic and Embracer Group would change the arrangement.

We do know it’s coming, though, because Deep Silver’s community administrators have repeatedly said that Dead Island 2 is still in development, which is incredible news. At this year’s E3, I’m hoping to see anything regarding Dead Island 2.

Embracer Group was found to have over 113 projects in production last year, and Dead Island 2 is undoubtedly one of them. Because the studio behind Dead Island 2’s last game, Home front, had mixed reviews from both gamers and critics, we don’t know if it will be a disaster or a stunning game.

I sincerely hope this isn’t the case with Dead Island 2, because it’s been in production at their studio for a long time, and they’re undoubtedly working on a significant budget, given THQ Nordic’s customary investments in its studios.

Although many people have lost interest in Dead Island 2, I am still excited to see it.

When Can We Expect Dead Island 2?

Now comes the most difficult part. No one knows how Covid-19 has influenced the production of Dead Island 2, thus there is no conclusive answer at this time.

However, I would recommend that everyone keep a watch-out for Dead Island 2 during E3 this year, since it has been in production (with the new company) for about three years, so I would anticipate an update.

This time, I’m hoping to see some gaming. “Thanks for the Dead Island 2 shoutout, Deep Silver joked on Twitter lately. (It’s about to be released.) We simply can’t say when)” in reaction to a humorous remark of Dead Island 2 in the Dying Light 2 Developer Update Video.

They continue to tease the audience. I’m hoping they’ll announce something soon. If all goes according to plan, Dead Island 2 should be released around 2022-2023, considering most Embracer Group games take between 2-4 years to produce.

Even though fans have been clamoring for more Dead Island 2 information for years, we still need it. At this time, most of them have lost hope.

When Will Further Detail Regarding Dead Island 2 Become Available?

We don’t have a solid answer to this question, either. I’d guess we’re coming close to seeing a gameplay teaser after they just hired QA testers for Dead Island 2.

We’ll simply have to wait a little longer, despite the fact that no official trailers have been released in almost 7 years.

Is Dead Island 2 Still a Viable Option?

Dead Island 2 is still drawing a lot of attention. You must be interested if you’re reading this, but I’m not going to write this post only on that basis.

Many YouTubers continue to receive thousands of views when they publish videos on Dead Island 2, indicating that the game is still popular.

Many Dead Island enthusiasts, on the other hand, appear to have switched their attention to Dying Light. When Dead Island 2 is finally announced, I’m hoping they’ll still be interested in it.

