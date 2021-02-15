Daytona 500 2021 Winner: Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 for the 63rd year in his career

This is the Daytona 500 and his fourteenth time First hit

“I can’t believe it!” McDowell told Fox Game after taking first place. “This is a great way to get your first win on the Daytona 500! Are you playing me !?”

McDowell said he was thankful to have escaped several car crashes on the last lap.

“So thank God God is good,” he said. “Thank God, many years grind it.”