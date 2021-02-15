Top News

Daytona 500 2021 Winner: Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 for the 63rd year in his career

This is the Daytona 500 and his fourteenth time First hit.

“I can’t believe it!” McDowell told Fox Game after taking first place. “This is a great way to get your first win on the Daytona 500! Are you playing me !?”

McDowell said he was thankful to have escaped several car crashes on the last lap.

“So thank God God is good,” he said. “Thank God, many years grind it.”

He is the son of Harley J. He will take home a copy of the Earl’s Trophy and about 1.5 million.

The victory comes after a rocky start to one of the biggest sporting events since the outbreak and a dramatic, fiery end.

First, it took 16 cars in an accident on the fourteenth lap 40-car line, Removes driver Alex Bowman from the polar position he started.
It rained with thunder at 3 p.m. Weather delay, Fans seek refuge in a part of the race after being struck by lightning in that area.

Once the rain is over, racers must dry the track before starting their machines. The 500-mile race resumed at 200 laps at 9 p.m.

In the final lap, a fiery multi-car accident put several cars out of commission. All drivers involved were able to remove themselves from their cars.

The race ended just after midnight on Monday.

About 30,000 fans were allowed to watch the race live, much less than the normal 100,000 fans who usually attend. Limit the number of fans to allow more social distance.

This year’s lineup Included Buppa Wallace Driving # 23 for the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan New racing team.

“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of our year and we need to bang it,” Wallace recently told CNN Sport’s Coy Wire.

Papa Wallace: How 2020 helped the NASCAR driver find his voice to talk about injustice
The race is also NASCAR The first Arab American woman Driver, 21-year-old Tony Friedinger.

“I’m proud to be number one, I’m excited, but I do not want to be the last,” a Lebanese-born Breeder told CNN. “I hope I can pave the way for future female Arab drivers as well.”

READ  Reopening begins in North Texas after COVID-19 hospital admissions were over 15% by the 7th day

