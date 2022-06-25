‘General Hospital’ Wins Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were held on Friday, ABC’s General Hospital was recognized as the Outstanding Daytime Drama, while The Kelly Clarkson Show was awarded the prize for Outstanding Talk Show.

General Hospital is already the winningest soap opera in the history of daytime television. The event was broadcast live on CBS as well as streamed online on Paramount+.

While Mishael Morgan made history by being the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless, Jeopardy! won the award for Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Jeopardy! also won the award for Best Game Show.

The event, which took place in person at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, began with a reference that was not at all subtle to the decision made by the Supreme Court on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. When Kevin Frazier, one of the hosts, commented on how good his co-host Nischelle Turner looked in her blue gown, she responded by saying, “I chose this dress. It was up to me to decide.” The remark was welcomed with a resounding round of applause.

Afterwards, Drew Carey gave a speech commemorating the first half-century of The Price is Right. And when Susan Lucci took the stage to pay tribute to her late husband and manager Helmet Huber as well as to present the “In Memoriam” segment, she was hailed with a standing ovation from the audience. It featured a performance by Michael Bolton, who sang “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,” which was one of his hit songs from 1983.

Longtime daytime star John Aniston was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was delivered by Days of Our Lives actress Suzanne Rogers. Jennifer Aniston, his daughter, appeared in a video clip for the event. In the short, she discussed how her father began his acting career on television in 1962, many years before he joined Days of Our Lives in 1985. Since then, he’s been playing the role of Victor Kiriakis.

The seasoned performer was noticeably absent. Rogers, who accepted the Daytime Emmy on behalf of Aniston, stated, “We are like a family to him.” Aniston was unable to attend the ceremony.

John McCook, who has worked in daytime television for decades, was nominated for and won his first Emmy for his role in The Bold and the Beautiful. He extended his gratitude in particular to CBS for the manner in which it has continued to broadcast the Daytime Emmys. “It means so much to us,” was what he had to say about it.

Turner concluded the show with another reference to the major news stories that occurred on Friday. She stated that “women’s rights are human rights” in her speech.

The syndicated Kelly Clarkson show took home seven Daytime Emmys this year, making it the winner of the most awards in the category overall. General Hospital on ABC came in second with five.

The Daytime Emmys are given out annually to honour excellent achievements in a range of fields related to television programming and crafts. These fields include daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal and judicial programmes.

At the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, which took place on June 18, the first batch of trophies was presented to their respective winners.

In the meantime, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was a repeat winner as a best entertainment talk show, and Clarkson won as an entertainment talk show host. This brought the total number of awards that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has received over the course of two weekends to seven, the most of any programme this year.

Mishael Morgan, star of “Young and the Restless,” became the first Black person to win the award for lead actress. This victory was one of the most significant. Morgan stated that “we are cracking glass ceilings left, right, and centre.” “This thing called equality and togetherness is something that we can and shall do together,” the speaker said.

And “Entertainment Tonight” triumphed once more to take the title of the best entertainment news programme.