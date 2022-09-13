David Siegel Net Worth: How He Build His Success Empire?

American businessman, David A. Siegel’s name is David A. Siegel. Westgate Resorts Ltd., a Florida-based resort business, was founded by him. He currently serves as President and CEO of that firm. David A. Siegel has a net worth of 500 million US Dollars. Central Florida Investments Inc. and CFI Resorts Management Inc. both report to him as their chief executive officer. He is involved in many industries, such as building and remodeling, property management (including hotels and apartments), insurance, transportation, and wholesale and retail distribution.

Has David Siegel Passed Away?

In case you were wondering, David Siegel, is still very much with us. In the United States, he has settled down with his family, which now includes his wife, Jackie Siegel, and their three kids. In 2008, he had a severe cash flow problem. In turn, that had far-reaching consequences for his home life, personal relationships, and professional endeavors.

The documentary The Queen of Versailles depicted him during this time of crisis. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his new palace in the French capital. He and his wife, Jackie, live in a mansion measuring 85,000 square feet, called Versailles House. His current project, as of April 2022, is laying the flooring throughout the house.

Worth of David A. Siegel

In terms of wealth, David A. Siegel is worth a cool $500 million dollars. He was able to support himself and his family through his business endeavors. He currently serves as president of Westgate Resorts.

As a result of his abilities, he could amass a substantial fortune. Since 1971, he has led Central Florida Investments, Inc. as its chief executive officer. He is an integral part of CFI Resorts Management Inc., a company with over five thousand workers. He makes a lot of money from this business.

Initiation of Business by David Siegel

For the first time in 1961, David tied the knot. After having three children together, he and his first wife Geraldine split up in 1968. He met and married Betty, and the couple settled in Orlando, Florida, in 1970. David, ever the entrepreneur, dabbled in a number of different businesses before establishing Central Florida Investments, Inc. (CFI) in his garage in 1970. CFI specializes in real estate development.

In the 1970s, David made a lot of money through real estate investments. By the decade’s end, he was a millionaire with a diversified portfolio that included homes, businesses, and orange groves. In 1980, a business associate of David’s approached him with the idea of forming a partnership to open a timeshare resort on land David already owned.

David Siegel agreed that the concept had potential, but he didn’t think it required a collaborative effort. Shortly after establishing Westgate Resorts in 1982 as a CFI subsidiary, he opened his first timeshare resort, Westgate Vacation Villas, with 16 units.

David Siegel rode the crest of the wave of profitability that timeshare businesses enjoyed in the 1990s. Westgate Towers and Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa both started operating in 1997. Westgate’s asset growth has been remarkable since the company opened two more resorts in 1999 (Westgate Town Center and Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & spa).

David A. Siegel’s Wife

Geraldine Florence Sanstrom and Siegel tied the knot in 1961. They raised three kids as a couple. In 1968, they decided to end their marriage. In 1970, Siegel settled down in Orlando after marrying Betty Tucker.

In 1997, they finally called it quits and divorced each other. In 1998, he began dating Jackie Siegel. Although she was not Jewish, they chose to have their wedding in accordance with Jewish custom. The 2008 financial crisis had a profound impact on his loved ones and personal life.

David A. Siegel Kids

In this world, David A. Siegel has many offspring. Jackie’s first-born child from a previous marriage is included. All of his kids live with him and he is their legal guardian. Together, Jackie and David have eight children, and her niece, Jonquil, is one of them.

They are his three children from his previous marriage to Geraldine Florence Sanstrom. After her mother passed away, Jonquil moved in with her. The names Victoria, Debbie, Susan, Jonquil, Steven, Valerie, Daniel, Jordan, David, Drew, Richard, and Jacqueline all appear among his offspring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is David Siegel?

American businessman David Alan Siegel started Westgate Resorts Ltd.

What is the Position Held by David Siegel?

David Siegel has been the CEO of Central Florida Investments Inc. since 1971.

Who Does David Siegel Live With Now?

Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel is the spouse of David Siegel.

Summary

