Top News

David Bertue says he will “consider” another Senate run in 2022

by

Former Sen. David Bertue (R.C.) Announced on Twitter Democrat Sen in Georgia’s election on Tuesday.

Why this is important: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.

  • Sen defeated Kelly Lofler (R.C.) in the January 5 special election. Ferdinand will challenge Rafael Warnock (T-Co). In the special election, if he decides to run.
  • The former senator filed campaign documents Monday, saying it was a “necessary legal action” so he could keep the option open.

What he says: “First of all, Georgia is not a blue state, however, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by the most radical liberals occupying a place on the sacred floor of the United States Senate,” Bertue wrote on Twitter. “They do not fairly represent most Georgians.”

In his Twitter announcement, Bertue also argued that Republicans should win back the Senate to “change the direction of the country” and criticized President Biden for “bringing him into the radical side of the Democrats.”

Must See: “Over the next few weeks, Pony and I will diligently consider our options on how to best serve the people of Georgia,” he said.

READ  First on CNN: Leading government agency acknowledges Biden's success and begins formal transformation
0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

S. According to the Korean company, n. Korea hanged people, shut down capital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The Corona virus and its economic vulnerability,...
Read More

You may also like

DHEC provides updates on how distribution takes place

DHEC provides updates on how distribution takes place

Michael Madigan interrupts campaign for House Speaker

Quebec locks further in fear that its hospitals will collapse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *