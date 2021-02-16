Former Sen. David Bertue (R.C.) Announced on Twitter Democrat Sen in Georgia’s election on Tuesday.

Why this is important: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.

Sen defeated Kelly Lofler (R.C.) in the January 5 special election. Ferdinand will challenge Rafael Warnock (T-Co). In the special election, if he decides to run.

The former senator filed campaign documents Monday, saying it was a “necessary legal action” so he could keep the option open.

What he says: “First of all, Georgia is not a blue state, however, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by the most radical liberals occupying a place on the sacred floor of the United States Senate,” Bertue wrote on Twitter. “They do not fairly represent most Georgians.”

In his Twitter announcement, Bertue also argued that Republicans should win back the Senate to “change the direction of the country” and criticized President Biden for “bringing him into the radical side of the Democrats.”

Must See: “Over the next few weeks, Pony and I will diligently consider our options on how to best serve the people of Georgia,” he said.