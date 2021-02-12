Dave Chappell announced the return of the “Chapel Show” to Netflix

The comedian says “Chappells Show” will return to Netflix. In a 10 minute video Posted on Instagram Late on Wednesday, Dave Chappell announced that he would be rejoining his main show Friday streaming service.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank Almighty God for you, you did. You made the show useless because it is nothing without your eyes,” Chappell told the audience. “When you stopped watching it, they called me. I got my name back, I got my license back, I got my show back, they gave me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

There was “Chappell’s show” Removed from Netflix Last November, within a month of the launch. Chappell made the request after allegations that he failed to receive royalties for the show based on a deal he signed with Comedy Central and its parent company, Viacom CBS. He also said that the show was licensed without his permission.

Chappell opened the video, which shows him performing and discussing a stand-up set. How he caught COVID-19 Last year. The comedian charged with an interest in catching the virus.

“I did it in the beginning Infection, I talked to a guy in the live entertainment business, ‘When can we go to work?’ In 2022 he said for a while, “Chappell said.” I said, ‘I have no way to wait long.’

The announcement was recorded on video at Stubbs Waller Creek in Austin, Texas, where the chapel was scheduled to take place before the capture of Covid-19.

He also touched Capitol riot. “Look at that crowd where Colin Kabernick said he could not kneel down during a football game. They are trying to kill a police officer with an American flag.

The video ends with a compilation of clips from “Chappell’s Show”.

“Cheers to you forever. I’ll ride with you until the wheels fall,” Chappell tells the audience to close his set.