Daphne Caruana Galicia murder suspect pleads guilty

Attorney Mark Sand told CNN that “there was a petition deal … the deal was a 15-year prison sentence.” Muscat will also face financial penalties, he said.

Sand noted that he did not represent the other two suspects in the murder charge, Alfred and Jorge DiGiorgio, but told CNN that they were not constantly guilty.

CNN approached the Malta Criminal Court of Appeal for comment, but did not immediately respond.

Caruana Galicia, 53, a leading anti-corruption journalist from Malta, was killed in a car bomb near his home in 2017. His family say he was “assassinated” because of his alleged work in the Maltese government.

“She has denied any involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galicia

He was denied the right to live and the right to enjoy his family, including his grandchildren, who were born after he was killed, “said Daphne Caruana, a lawyer representing Galicia’s family.

“The family expresses hope that the move will lead to full justice for Daphne Caruana Galicia.”

In 2016, Caruana Galicia Broke the story of a string Companies based in Panama covertly with Maltese politicians on his blog, including allegations of corruption against the wife of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (have nothing to do with Vincent Muscat). The couple has denied the allegations.

Barbie Latsa Nadeau contributed to this report.

