Daniel Radcliffe’s Net Worth: How Much He Made In Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth and the films that made him the multi-millionaire he is today have piqued fans’ interest since his debut as The Boy Who Lived in the Harry Potter flicks. Radcliffe, whose full name is Daniel Jacob Radcliffe, was born on July 23, 1989, in London, England.

His father was a literary agent, while his mother was a casting director. Both of his parents were child actresses as well.

In the year 2000, Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter, a young wizard, in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s 1997 bestseller Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which followed Harry and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley as they attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while defending the wizarding world from Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who murdered Harry’s parents and wants to rule both the magical and non-magical.

Read more: Cillian Murphy Tipped To Replace Daniel Craig As The Next ‘James Bond’ | New Updates!

A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Everything to know

Billions Season 5: Is Season 5 the Last Season of Billions?

Early Years

Born Daniel Jacob Radcliffe was born in London, England, to Alan George Radcliffe and Marcia Jeannine Gresham in 1989. He is the couple’s only child. Both of Daniel’s parents were actresses, therefore he comes from a family of actors.

Sussex House School, Redcliffe School, and the City of London School were among the schools he attended. Despite the fact that acting made it tough for him to continue, he chose to learn from on-set teachers and received an A in his AS level exams.

Career

Daniel Radcliffe’s career began when he was cast as Harry Potter after a series of tryouts. He was given a two-year contract, and when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, he was paid a seven-figure sum of $1 million.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was published a year later, grossing roughly $3 million.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and finally Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) are the other Harry Potter films in which he appeared.

Daniel has been in a number of films since 2011, including The Woman in Black (2012), Kill Your Darlings (2013), Horns (2013), Victor Frankenstein (2015), and Now You See Me 2 (2016), Jungle 2017 and many more.

Miracle Workers, Beast of Burden, Guns Akimbo, We Do Not Forget, and Escape from Pretoria are some of his upcoming features in 2018.’

Daniel Radcliffe’s Net Worth and Salary in 2022

Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth is $130 million as of May 2022. He had a net worth of $15 million in 2006, a net worth of roughly $35 million in 2009, and a net worth of around $35 million in 2010. In 2010, he was the sixth highest-paid Hollywood star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340)

Radcliffe’s net worth has been bolstered mostly by his earnings from the Harry Potter films, which total $95.6 million. Radcliffe has starred in almost 50 films, grossing more than $5 billion worldwide, making him one of Hollywood’s best-selling actors.

Achievements & Awards

Harry Potter, or rather Radcliffe, has garnered a total of 29 nominations and has won a total of 16 awards. One Hollywood Women’s Press Club award, three Teen Choice Awards, one National Movie Award, four Broadway.com Audience Awards, one Scream Award, two MTV Movie Awards, and one Glamour Award are just a few of the accolades.

Conclusion

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe, is an English film and stage actor, with a net worth of $130 million. He is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. Radcliffe made his acting debut at the age of 10 in the BBC One television series David Copperfield in 1999, and then in the film The Tailor of Panama in 2001.

He was cast as the title character in the first Harry Potter film at the age of eleven, and he appeared in the series for 10 years until the eighth and final film was released in July 2011. Daniel Radcliffe was already making more money than his parents at the age of 12 thanks to Harry Potter.

The actor has fixed investments worth almost £18 million, according to financial papers provided in 2010 by Gilmore Jacobs, the firm set up in 2000 by his parents to manage his assets. He owns a flat in London and three properties in New York valued at a total of £10 million.