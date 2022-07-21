Dana Perino Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Reporter for Fox News?

Dana Perino, an author, and political commentator was born and raised in Evanston, Wyoming. It is common knowledge that she worked for President George W. Bush while she held the job of the 26th White House Press Secretary, which is how she rose to prominence in the public eye.

Dana became the second woman to fill the job of White House Press Secretary during the tenure of the Clinton administration, succeeding Dee Dee Myers in that role. Crown Forum is a part of Crown Publishing Group which is known for its production of conservative literature. A person has been given the role of Editorial Director at Crown Forum.

Additionally, Perino rose to recognition as one of the most likable hostesses on the Fox Network, when she co-hosted the talk show “The Five” alongside other co-hosts. This led to her being a household name. She works both as a political analyst for Fox News and as an executive in the book publishing industry for Random House. Because of this, the total amount of Dana Perino’s net worth will be covered in this article, along with her salary, various sources of income, career, biography, relationships, and style of life, as well as many other topics.

Dana Perino Early Years

Dana Marie Perino came into the world on May 9, 1972, in the town of Evanston, Wyoming. Her formative years were spent in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado. Her mother Janice and her father Leo Perino were responsible for her upbringing.

She spent her childhood in Denver, where she graduated from Ponderosa High School and went on to study at Colorado State University in Pueblo. Around the middle of the 1990s, Perino completed his studies at Colorado State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications.

As she progressed through her studies at the university, she became interested in a wider range of topics and began hosting public affairs and political talk shows on campus radio stations.

In addition to becoming a member of the college’s forensics team, Perino was given the opportunity to work at KTSC-TV, a Rocky Mountain PBS station, at the same time. Following that, Perino attended the University of Illinois at Springfield to earn her Master of Arts in Public Affairs degree.

Dana Perino Career

Perino launched her political career not long after she relocated to Washington, District of Columbia. She was given the position of working as an administrative assistant for Representative Scott McInnis. After that, she spent the next four years working as the press secretary for Representative Dan Schaefer. In 1998, Perino and her husband Peter McMahon settled on the idea of moving to the United Kingdom as their new home. At the end of 2001, the couple relocated their residence to Washington.

Her appointment in 2001 as the spokesperson for the Department of Justice brought her considerable attention in the years that followed. After nearly two years in this role, she decided it was time for a change and accepted a position as the Associate Director of Communications at the White House Council on Environmental Quality. At that moment, she started to receive some recognition, and this piece helped her develop a presence in the media while also assisting her in extending her following.

Two months after the attacks of September 11, 2001, Andy Card, who was the chief of staff at the White House, hired Dana Perino. She held the position of the press secretary’s deputy from 2005 until 2007, and then she served as the press secretary from 2007 until 2009, when George W. Bush’s administration came to an end. At that crucial juncture in her professional life, she was showered with the greatest attention that she had ever received.

Dana Perino’s Net Worth

It is estimated that Dana Perino’s net worth will be close to $6 million by the year 2022. As a result of her success as a political commentator and novelist, she has a significant amount of money. Perino was widely mentioned in the media between the years of 2007 and 2009 when she worked as the Press Secretary for the White House.

She became even more well-known once she started working as a political commentator for Fox News. Her job is the biggest contributor to her income, and over the past several years, she has seen an increase in her net worth. Dana Perino earns more than one million dollars a year in salary and benefits.

Dana Perino House

In New York City, where she resides, Dana Perino’s apartment is 11,500 square feet in size. According to reports, Dana Perino spent $16 million on the purchase of his condo.

Dana Perino Post-Bush Career

By the time George W. Bush left office in 2009, Dana Perino had already established herself as one of the most prominent political analysts in the country. After that, she was granted permission to talk about politics on the Fox Network. She will serve as a co-host on “The Five” chat show rather frequently.

At the tail end of 2009, she drew the attention of President Barack Obama, and he extended an invitation to her to join the Broadcasting Board of Directors. In June of 2010, the Senate gave its approval for her nomination.

The next year, it was stated that Perino would serve as an editorial director for the Crown Publishing Group; nevertheless, she resigned from that post after a few years had passed. Crown Forum, the book publishing subsidiary of Random House, Inc., is the parent company of Crown Publishing Group.

According to the information provided by the company, Perino has now left the role of Editorial Director that she had at the book imprint Crown Forum, which she assumed in March 2011 after joining Crown Publishing Group’s Crown Forum division.

The first episode of “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What,” a podcast that Perino and Chris Stirewalt host, was released in the year 2016. Previously, new episodes of the podcast were made available once every week. Fox News decided to part ways with Stirewalt after the presidential election in the year 2020.

2017 marked the beginning of Dana Perino’s tenure as host of The Daily Briefing on the Fox News Channel. Perino once served as the show’s host; however, she decided to stand aside in 2021 so that she may concentrate on her career. She started working as Bill Hemmer’s co-anchor on America’s Newsroom.

Conclusion

Andy Card, who was serving as chief of staff at the White House at the time, made the decision to hire Dana Perino two months after the attacks of September 11. Between the years 2005 and 2007, Dana Perino held the position of deputy press secretary.

Beginning on September 14, 2007, and continuing until the end of the Bush administration, Dana Perino held the dual roles of Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary.