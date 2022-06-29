Dakota Johnson says, Filming the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Trilogy was “Mayhem”

Johnson made the following statement in reference to the author E.L. James: “She exercised a great deal of creative control 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and she just insisted that certain things take place… It was a constant uphill struggle. Always.”

The Script would Eventually be Revised

When Dakota Johnson thinks back to the time she spent filming Fifty Shades of Grey, she describes the atmosphere behind the scenes as “mayhem.”

The actress discussed her decision to play the role of Anastasia Steele in the film trilogy that has grossed over $1.3 billion and is based on E.L. James’ bestselling books in a cover story for Vanity Fair. The actress stated that she was intrigued by director Sam Taylor-vision Johnson’s stripped-down version of the book. Despite this, the script would eventually be revised, with James retaining creative control throughout the process.

Johnson told Vanity Fair that he initially signed on to work on a totally different version of the picture than the one they ended up filming.

She had a Lot of Creative Control

Regarding James, Johnson was quoted as saying, “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she basically commanded that certain things happen.” There were aspects of the books that simply wouldn’t translate well to the big screen, such as the character’s inner monologue, which might be really corny at times.

Jamie Dornan eventually took over for Charlie Hunnam in the role of Christian Grey, although Hunnam’s initial intention was to co-star with Johnson in the role. Hunnam’s withdrawal was due to a schedule difficulty, though. During this time, playwright Patrick Marber made changes to the script; but, according to Johnson, James decided to discard Marber’s revisions.

“I was young. I was 23. It was terrifying for sure. “It simply turned into something wild,” she thought to herself. “There were a wide variety of contrasting points of view. “I haven’t been able to talk about this honestly ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately, and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.” “I haven’t been able to talk about this honestly ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way.”

I’m aware that it’s Strange

During the filming process, Johnson explained that they would “do the takes of the movie that author Erika wanted to create, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make.” She proceeded by saying, “The night before, I would rework scenes with the previous dialogue so that I could add a line here and there.” It seemed like total chaos all the time.”

Johnson says that he has no regrets about making the movie, despite everything that has happened: “I don’t think it’s an issue of regret. I don’t believe anyone would have gone through with it if they had known that’s how it was going to turn out at the time. It would have seemed to make sense to say something like, “Oh, this is insane.” But no, I don’t regret it.”

Johnson dispels the claims that she and her co-star Dornan did not get along and explains the close bond they had while filming the show. This comes as a response to the conjecture that the two did not get along. She claimed that there was never a point in time when the two of us did not get along. “I’m aware that it’s strange, but I look up to him like he’s my older brother.

Taylor-Johnson Stepped Down

I adore him in every conceivable way. And we were there for each other in a meaningful way. We had to put a lot of faith in one another and watch out for one another. In addition, Johnson stated that they “needed to be a team,” particularly considering the fact that they “were doing the craziest stuff for years.”

James Foley took over as director for the next two films after Taylor-Johnson stepped down, and Johnson recalls that Foley’s direction felt “different.”

As a female director, Sam didn’t return for the sequel, and she brought a more feminine perspective to the table. Director James Foley was brought on board, and he’s a fascinating character. Having a man behind the camera made it a lot more interesting to do the crazy stuff. Just a change in vibe. Because I don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s career or reputation, I can’t say too much, but both Jamie and I were treated quite nicely. Erika is a wonderful person, and I’m grateful that she wanted me to be a part of those films.”

Overall, the movies were good. Johnson stated, “It was fantastic for our careers. ” Amazing, indeed. I’m truly blessed. But it was a little strange “It’s just so out there.”