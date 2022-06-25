What Is Dakota Johnson’s Net Worth?

Dakota Johnson Is an American Actress and Model Who Has a Net Worth of $14 Million. Dakota Johnson has been engaged in a wide variety of projects over the course of her career, but the role she played as Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades” film series is undoubtedly the one that has brought her the most notoriety. She has shown an incredible amount of diversity over the course of her career, appearing as a diverse cast of characters in a wide range of different genres.

Early Life

‘Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4th, 1989, in Austin, Texas, United States. Both of Dakota’s parents are well-known performers, thus she was born into an acting household. In “Miami Vice,” her father played James Crockett, who was a well-known character in the 1980s television series. Melanie Griffith, Dakota’s mother, is well-known for her work in films including “Working Girl” in 1988.

Her father was working on the set of “The Hot Spot” when she was born, thus he was not present. Her maternal grandparents, who were both actresses, are also in the entertainment industry. Dakota’s stepfather was Antonio Banderas. She also has two children from her mother and four from her father, making a total of six half-siblings.

Dakota’s parents worked in the film industry and traveled all over the world to perform various parts. Her sense of security suffered because she was never able to establish roots for an extended period of time. Since she was a young child, Johnson had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). At the age of 14, Dakota acknowledged that she was suffering from depression, which eventually prompted her to enter treatment in 2007.

Career

Modeling was where Johnson got her start in the business world. At the age of 12, she had her first appearance in “Teen Vogue,” appearing alongside the children of other celebrities. This sparked her initial interest in the modeling industry. Despite the fact that Dakota had an interest in performing from an early age, her parents urged that she finish high school before beginning her career in the entertainment industry.

Despite the fact that she was denied admission to Juilliard School after she graduated from high school, she continued to pursue her ambitions of being an actress. Johnson made her debut in the film industry in 1999 with the movie “Crazy in Alabama,” which was directed by her stepfather Antonio Banderas.

Personal Life

There have been a number of other artists with whom Dakota Johnson has been romantically involved, including a musician by the name of Noah Gersh and an actor by the name of Jordan Masterson. In addition, she was romantically involved with Matthew Hitt, the lead vocalist for the rock band Drowners. 2017 marked the beginning of her romantic involvement with musician Chris Martin.

Summary

Dakota Johnson is an American actress and model who is most known for playing the lead character of Anastasia Steele in the blockbuster smash erotic-romantic-drama film ‘Fifty Shades of Grey and its two sequels. In addition to acting, Johnson has also modeled for many fashion brands.