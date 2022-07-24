Cynthia Bailey Net Worth: Why Did She Stop Appearing on Atlanta Housewives?

Cynthia Denise Bailey is a well-known name in the entertainment industry in the United States, having previously worked as an actress and model. The 19th of February, 1967 is the date of her birth. She began her life and received her education in the state of Alabama.

At the age of 18, she uprooted her life and traveled to New York City in order to pursue a career in modeling. After signing a five-year contract with Wilhelmina Models at the location in question, she subsequently became a model and appeared in a variety of publications and advertising. As a model, she made her way down the catwalks in both Milan and Paris.

Bailey has roles in the films “For Love or Money” and “Without You, I’m Nothing,” both of which were released in 1990. (1993). In addition to that, you may have seen him on television programs such as “The Cosby Show.” In 2010, she started making guest appearances on the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After getting married in 2010 to Peter Thomas, they had a divorce the following year in 2017. Beginning in 2018 and continuing until her departure from the series in 2021, her romantic relationship with sportscaster Mike Hill played a big feature in the episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey Early Life

Cynthia Denise Bailey was born on February 19, 1967, according to her birth certificate. She was born in the state of Alabama’s Decatur. When Cynthia was born, Barbara had only been a teenager for 18 years. Malorie, her second child, arrived sometime in the neighborhood of a year after her first child, Cynthia. Elijah, their father, was an assembly line worker at a car factory. Their mother held a position with a clothes company for which she was hired.

Cynthia Bailey was the first black student to ever win the title of homecoming queen at Deshler High School. After she was crowned queen, Wilhelmina Models sent a representative from their talent agency to observe her.

Bailey uprooted his life and went to Huntsville, Alabama so that he could attend the University of Alabama. She stayed active in the community by competing in local beauty pageants. Later that same year, she made the big move to New York City and signed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina that was good for five years.

Cynthia Bailey Career

When Bailey was younger, she started her career as a model. She was honored with the title of Homecoming Queen when she was a senior in high school. When she moved to New York and signed with Wilhelmina Models, it was considered the official beginning of her career as a model. She was featured on the cover of the magazine Essence not once, but twice.

Cynthia’s initial cover for Essence was chosen by Susan Taylor, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, as her personal favorite among the covers the publication has published. In addition to appearing in fashion shows, journals, and other forms of media, Bailey has appeared in music videos. She had an appearance in the music video for the album “Technique,” which was released in 1989. She had an appearance in the music video for New Order’s song “Round and Round.”

After making her debut on the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in October of 2010, she quickly ascended to prominence. After joining the cast for the third season, she gained instant notoriety almost instantly. After that, Bailey made an appearance as a guest star in the episode of “The Next: 15” that aired in February of 2016.

She had a role in the television movie “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,” which was released in the same year. In addition to that, she was a guest judge during the preliminary and championship rounds of the 65th Miss Universe pageant, which took place on January 29, 2017, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Metro Manila, the Philippines.

Cynthia Bailey Personal Life

Jayson Williams, an NBA star, and Russell Simmons, an entrepreneur in the music industry, asked Cynthia Bailey to marry them, but she denied their proposal. On November 9, 1999, Bailey gave birth to a daughter whom she called Noelle. At the time, she was dating the actor and singer Leon Robinson.

Raising her daughter Noelle Forde Robinson was, in Bailey’s opinion, the most beneficial thing she could have done for herself in her entire life. Peter Thomas, the proprietor of a nightclub, became Bailey’s husband on July 24, 2010. The Real Housewives of Atlanta broadcast footage from the wedding during the third season of the show. In 2016, Bailey and Thomas ended their relationship. In March of 2017, it was made known that they had parted ways.

According to Bailey, her most noteworthy career accomplishment was beating out Naomi Campbell to act alongside Sandra Bernhardt in the film Without You I’m Nothing, which was released in 1990. Bailey’s favorite modeling assignment was one in which she appeared on the cover of Vanity alongside Iman, Beverly Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and Tyra Banks. Iman made a special request for her friend Bailey to be included in the photograph that was taken by Annie Leibovitz.

In April of 2018, Bailey had surgery to have a lipoma tumor removed from her left shoulder blade. The procedure was successful. The operation was successful, and there were no complications to report. In August of 2018, Bailey made known to the general world that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Fox Sports reporter Mike Hill. Bailey and Hill have settled on the month of October 2020 as the date for their wedding. The engagement took place in July of 2019.

Cynthia Bailey’s Net Worth

Cynthia Bailey’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million. She is an entrepreneur, model, and actor in addition to being a reality TV celebrity. Her presence on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was largely responsible for the rise to prominence that she experienced. She left for New York City when she was 18 years old in order to pursue a career in modeling there.

She immediately gave her assent to a five-year contract and was invited to feature in magazine and ad campaigns in addition to being asked to walk the runway at the Paris and Milan fashion shows.

Real Estate

On September 8, 2016, Cynthia Bailey made a purchase of a home in the Atlanta area for the price of $940,000. The Sandy Springs home features a wide deck that extends out over the yard and provides views of a nearby lake. The residence encompasses a land area of 1.5 acres and features six bedrooms in addition to five full bathrooms.

“Lake Bailey” is the name of the street where she lives. She had planned on living in an apartment because she aspired to have the lifestyle of a New Yorker, but the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta convinced her to purchase a house instead.