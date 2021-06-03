Cybercriminals attack a ferry service off the east coast of the United States

A steam locomotive boat on the port of Hyannis in Massachusetts on April 2, 2020 afp_tickers



A cyber attack on a ferry service company in the state of Massachusetts on Wednesday (2) disrupted river traffic between exclusive resorts on the east coast of the United States.

The Massachusetts Steam Authority reported Wednesday on its Twitter account of an attack that delayed passenger traffic between Cape Cod and Nantucket Islands and Martha's vineyards.

"There is no impact on the safety of maritime operations because this problem does not affect radar or GPS functionality," the company said.

The cyber attack delayed the ferry service, which, although already operational on time, disrupted the booking and transfer system, as well as making money only possible at present.

The company indicated it was working with local and federal officials to "determine the extent and appearance of the attack."

The FBI in Boston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cyber attack follows two large-scale hackers against the American pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline a month ago and the Brazilian beef company JBS on Tuesday.

A group of Colonial Pipeline had to pay 4 4.4 million ransom to hackers to open its systems after a cyber attack on a pipeline network operating in the United States.

U.S. officials have blamed the attack on the Russia-based cybercrime group Dorkside, although Moscow has denied the allegations.

A cyber attack against JBS on Sunday forced it to suspend part of its production in Australia and the United States.

The White House said the agency had extorted money from "a Russian-based criminal organization" and said it was "considering" retaliation against US President Joe Biden.

New York City's train and bus service was also hit by a global cyber attack on April 20, the regulatory authority MDA said Wednesday. But he pointed out that the safety of passengers was never in danger.

Post-attack audit "There is no evidence that operating systems have been compromised, that they have access to customer or employee information, data loss, or changes in our core systems," MDA Technical Manager Rafael Portnoy said in a statement.