Cyber-attack affects the entire population of a small town in the United States – internationally

Leonardown, USA – A city Maryland positionWas the target of a global ransomware attack that violated popular software developed by the IT company Kasaya, located in the Northeastern United States. The cyber invasion took place last Sunday, the 4th, and affected the daily lives of nearly four thousand people in the city. Leonardown. "You could not open any documents, which completely blocked all your files," said city administrator Lacel McKay. Ransomware attacks also close schools and delay patients in need of chemotherapy.

Experts name it as a procedure done by ransomware Hackers It breaks a company's data, steals information, boutiques it, and demands money to open those systems. Of Leonardown's 19 computers, only two have not been hacked. Justke – a technology company – McKay says the recovery requirement is 000 45,000 per computer. But the mayors decided not to pay the required amount. To deal with the situation, they are trying to recover backups of computer systems.

Despite the hardships, the municipal committee continues to operate without access to PCs. The way to help people is in person or over the phone. The simple task of scanning the documents was even harder. “We don’t have access to our data right now, so we can serve our customers,” McKay said. She also tries to make sure the city’s payroll system is back online before the paychecks have to go out.

Some residents were concerned about the release of personal data. In response, Justteck said he believed no personal information had been stolen. In addition to Leonard One, another city in Maryland, North Beach, it issued a press release confirming that it was the target of a cyber attack.

"We had plans to bring customers back and fully recover from situations like this, but we never thought we would have to do this all at once," Justtech owner Joshua Justice emailed us. He said his team works 24 hours a day to recover backups from affected customers, not just in Maryland but in five other states.

Ransomware attacks have increased in recent years as hackers have tweaked the system to extort as much money as possible from victims, including health care providers, schools, municipalities and businesses. Oh Biden Government As many digital intrusions have emerged in Russia, there has been pressure on the United States to resolve digital security and resume talks with Russia.

"If the Russian government does not take action against criminals living in Russia, we will take action or have the right to act on our own," said White House Press Secretary Jen Zhaki. Between the two countries. .