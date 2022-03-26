Curse Of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 Release Date: Season 10 Trailer Cancelled or Renewed?

After another demanding but gratifying season of “The Curse of Oak Island,” dig leader Rick Lagina assembled the crew in the War Room via teleconference to ask, “Where do we go from here?”

It was a similar issue to the one the Oak Island crew of treasure seekers, divers, and researchers had posed themselves in prior seasons.

However, that inquiry had much more importance following an excavation season made more arduous by the worldwide coronavirus epidemic that prohibited much of the crew from convening on the island to study its riddles.

Beyond that, it had been more than seven years since History had begun chronicling the exploits of brothers Rick and Marty Lagina on “The Curse of Oak Island,” and some believe it would get added to the list of series canceled in 2021.

Thankfully, there are some hopeful signals that the brothers may be closer to ever locating the mythical Money Pit and have another batch of episodes capturing the hunt is on the way.

Curse of Oak Island is a multi-season reality television series that premiered on January 5, 2014, and has since become one of the most popular shows on the air. This sitcom gained such widespread attention after only a few episodes of its launch that it has been renewed for a second season.

Yes! Finally, Season 9 of Curse of Oak Island has begun airing, and a few episodes of Curse of Oak Island Season 9 have already been broadcast. The fans are so enthralled by this series that, following the broadcast of the previous episode, they are anxious to learn when the next episode, Curse Of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17, will be shown on television.

When will the next episode, titled Episode 17, be released? The Curse Of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 premiere is anticipated to take place on March 2, 2022, according to the latest information.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 15 Recap

The episode opens off at the Money Pit, where the crew is continuing to deploy heavy gear to excavate a ten-foot-wide steel cage shaft. But there are various regulations about environmental mining in that region, which slows things down for the Lagina crew. Still, Marty Lagina feels hopeful that they will interact extremely effectively with ROC equipment in attaining their aims.

After locating an item in the digging sites, Marty Lagina packs it and delivers it to Dr. Chris McFarlane, professor of Earth Sciences, for investigation using different laser ablation procedures. That’s the same procedure that established the authenticity of the Cross of the Knight’s Templar unearthed a few seasons ago. It turns out that the metal relic is real of European origin, just not from England.

The Shaft

The cage shaft exploration becomes a problem at 75 feet. Metal objects and a clubbed nail are found. Conveyor belt debris is being examined by Rick Lagina and his colleagues as they investigate excavated earth.

The enormous excavator’s operator reports to the Laginas during a shift that it has discovered something it cannot remove. Additionally, the Laginas are apprehensive about the ramifications of going deeper.

A-ha! Look what they found here… (it’s a nail!) Don’t worry, there will be more finds this season. New episodes of The Curse of Oak Island on Tuesday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/mFs8SM1jEA — Curse of Oak Island (@CurseOfOak) November 10, 2021

Excavator pushes the excavator farther down the borehole, removes obstruction, and sorts dirt. The group discovers a large boulder with obvious traces that it was mined in the past, indicating that they’re on the correct track.

Even more exciting, they find wood that is suitable with beams, as well as a boot that is eighty feet deep. And that could set them on the correct track to making even more significant discoveries in the sand hole of money. We’re left with a cliffhanger for the next episode right at the end of this episode.

Curse Of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 On OTT Platforms

Because they allow for the over-the-top release of series and movies, online platforms have grown to be some of the most popular places to view television shows and movies. There has been a rise in the number of people watching television series because of the different internet platforms that are now available.

These platforms allow people to binge-watch television shows with little effort. The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 17 may be seen on the internet, as well.

