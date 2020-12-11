Cuomo once again stopped indoor dining in New York City

The government has announced that it will again ban indoor dining in New York City restaurants starting Monday. Cuomo said Friday that the significant reversal in the city’s reopening comes as authorities try to prevent a second wave of the corona virus from escalating.
Conclusion, Mr. Cumo Earlier this week All of the recommendations were convincing that it would be a smash hit for the city’s restaurant industry, an important economic pillar, controlling epidemics and struggling year-round. National recession.
When he announced the new regulations, the governor called on federal lawmakers to provide relief to the hospitality industry. Congress leaders fought Achieve an agreement In a new economic stimulus package.
“In this next set the federal government should provide relief to these bars and restaurants,” Mr. Kumo told a news conference.
For months, New York City restaurant owners have been warning that their businesses are operating on tight margins at the best of times, on the brink of financial collapse. Thousands of workers, many of them low-wage workers, have been laid off since March, theirs Jobs has not yet fully returned.
The industry’s concerns are only growing as winter approaches and rapid temperatures threaten to prevent consumers from eating out. Industry groups have repeatedly called for federal or state financial assistance, with restaurant and bar owners looking nervous. Trigger speeches are pulled In Washington.
“Another forced closure of New York City restaurants will cause irreversible harm to countless small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they work for, especially if it is not linked to financial relief,” Managing Director Andrew Ricky told the New York City Hospitality Coalition in a statement Monday.
Announcing the move, the governor cited the rising rate of spread of the virus in the state and the increasing population density and virus-related hospitals in the city.
“It’s a bad situation,” he said. Cuomo said.
As of Friday, 1,668 people had been hospitalized with the virus in New York City. Statewide, 5,321 people have been hospitalized.
The governor’s announcement came several weeks after the news for the interior meal changed, which resumed in New York City at the end of September.
This fall into viral cases across the state, Mr. Cuomo was reluctant to impose the wide-ranging restrictions he enforced in March, restricting the carrying and serving of restaurants and bars.
In October, the governor said he would stop indoor feeding only in the most affected areas of the state, known as microclusters. In late November he briefly reversed the course, saying that if the seven-day average test positive rate hits 3 percent, city-wide dining will close. He Walked back That statement a week later.
The scattering approach has left residents and business owners alike confused, Mr. As Kumo repeatedly underestimated indoor food as a source of new infections, he turned his attention to parties and other indoor gatherings.
But on Monday, Mr. Cuomo warned of restricting indoor eating in areas not allowed into the hospital, citing Guidance From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating in indoor restaurants was described as “particularly high risk”.
On Friday, Mr. Cumo, contact tracking data show restaurants and bars are the fifth major source of new epidemics in the state, behind home and community meetings. Officials said the contact was based solely on respondents to tracers and did not catch every epidemic in the state.
Of the 46,000 cases between September and November, 1.43 percent were associated with restaurants and liquor stores, compared to 73.84 percent with private meetings.
Mr. Prior to Cuomo’s announcement, Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his support for stopping indoor food in New York City.
“Sometimes it’s wise to say, look, if you take action now, the worst things can stop happening later,” Mr de Blasio said.
Mr. Cuomo did not announce new restrictions on restaurants and pubs in other parts of the state that were allowed to reopen quickly, and were allowed to operate at 50 percent maximum capacity indoors, compared to 25 percent in New York City.
However, he said the government would monitor the number of hospital admissions over the weekend and “make any changes next week” if data is needed.
The government also changed restrictions on personal care services such as gyms and hair care salons, both of which were run by Mr. Kumo described the businesses as high-risk in the past. Under his restrictions on targeting microclusters, these companies are to be shut down in the Orange Zones, which are second tier controls.
But on Friday, Mr. Cuomo said communication tracking data showed that these businesses were “not the problem they were” in previous epidemics. As a result, they will be allowed to test 25 percent capacity and weekly staff in the Orange Zones.
Louis Ferre-Southern contributed to the reporting.
