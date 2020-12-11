Cuomo once again stopped indoor dining in New York City

The government has announced that it will again ban indoor dining in New York City restaurants starting Monday. Cuomo said Friday that the significant reversal in the city’s reopening comes as authorities try to prevent a second wave of the corona virus from escalating.

Conclusion, Mr. Cumo Earlier this week All of the recommendations were convincing that it would be a smash hit for the city’s restaurant industry, an important economic pillar, controlling epidemics and struggling year-round. National recession.

When he announced the new regulations, the governor called on federal lawmakers to provide relief to the hospitality industry. Congress leaders fought Achieve an agreement In a new economic stimulus package.

“In this next set the federal government should provide relief to these bars and restaurants,” Mr. Kumo told a news conference.