Cuba has been named by the Trump administration as a state supporter of terrorism

The Trump administration is re-adding Cuba to the list of countries that Washington considers state sponsors of terrorism, with a senior US official withdrawing the Obama administration’s move to sever ties with its one-time Cold War rival in 2015.

The reshuffle, announced Monday, will complicate President-elect Joe Biden’s efforts to improve relations with Havana. This is the latest in a series of foreign policy measures taken by the administration in recent days to try to lock in policies before stepping down.

The foreign ministry list that includes Cuba includes Syria, Iran and North Korea. Cuba was removed from that list in 2015 by the Obama administration Tried to build relationships With the country, including the promotion of commercial air travel, the reopening of embassies and President Obama’s visit to the country.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to argue that the move is justified because Cuba has granted asylum to an American accused of killing a New Jersey state trooper in 1973, citing other complaints against the Cuban government.

A formal executive statement explaining the decision is expected to be released on Monday.